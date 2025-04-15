The top 20 high school softball rankings
This week’s top 20 high school softball rankings of Southland teams from CalHiSports.com.
Rk. School, Record
1. Norco, 19-2
2. Rosary, 18-2-1
3. Orange Lutheran, 17-3
4. La Mirada, 18-3
5. El Segundo, 16-3
6. Fullerton, 14-6
7. Etiwanda, 14-2
8. El Modena, 15-5
9. Ganesha, 14-4-1
10. Mater Dei, 15-5
11. Los Alamitos, 12-9
12. Anaheim Canyon, 17-6
13. Ayala, 11-2
14. Camarillo, 15-3
15. JSerra, 12-11
16. Upland, 12-3
17. Great Oak, 11-6-1
18. Murrieta Mesa, 11-6-1
19. Thousand Oaks, 13-5-1
20. Oaks Christian, 9-4
