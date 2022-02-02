David Diaz shows off his soccer magic in Birmingham’s 3-1 win over El Camino Real

“Bend it like Beckham” was the saying used for the way David Beckham could kick a soccer ball and make it curve, leaving goalies helpless.

That was the description for what the top soccer player in the City Section, David Diaz of Birmingham, pulled off on Wednesday in the opening four minutes of a showdown match against El Camino Real. He had a direct kick on the left side about 25 yards out and made the ball bend into the goal. It was the start of a Birmingham onslaught in which Diaz could not be stopped. He had two goals and an assist in Birmingham’s 3-1 victory.

Birmingham improved to 16-1-2 and 6-0-1 in league. El Camino Real is 14-2 and 6-1. The two teams will face off again on Feb. 10 at El Camino Real. The big task for the Royals is figuring out what to do with Diaz.

Bend it like Beckham. The great David Diaz scores for Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/Arw8DA1x9m — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 2, 2022

“He’s a man among boys,” Birmingham coach EB Madha said.

After his goal, Diaz did a little dance that he said El Camino Real players performed on TikTok. He added another goal off an assist from Cristian Moran. Then Moran had a goal off an assist from Diaz.

“The dynamic duo,” Moran said.

Diaz had been struggling with an injury much of the season, but he said he’s finally healthy.

“I’m 100%,” he said.

Birmingham’s role players, freshmen Adrian Diaz and Steven Ramos, helped at midfield, and defender Joseph Barcenas was busy keeping El Camino Real from getting off clear shots.

It still appears the two schools are on course to play three times this season. This one was at Birmingham. Dealing with Diaz will be the challenge the Royals must figure out.