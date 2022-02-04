High school basketball: Thursday’s scores
BOYS
Academia Avance 44, Environmental Science/Tech 25
Animo De La Hoya 69, Rise Kohyang 40
Arlington 77, La Sierra 67
Bosco Tech 88, Magnolia Science 57
Burbank Burroughs 68, West Adams 26
Cate 64, Grace Brethren 26
Chaffey 78, Baldwin Park 41
Chavez 66, Community Charter 37
Covina 75, West Covina 61
Discovery Christian 53, Orange County Christian 34
Dos Pueblos 55, Santa Ynez 37
Edgewood 47, Bassett 34
Edison 71, Los Alamitos 65
Foothill 48, Villa Park 46
Fountain Valley 66, Huntington Beach 40
Garden Grove Santiago 62, Bolsa Grande 50
Heritage 71, Xavier Prep 60
Highland Hall 48, Westmark 39
Hillcrest 91, Ramona 32
Indian Springs 68, Miller 65
Jurupa Valley 70, Rubidoux 29
Lakeview 47, North Valley Military 40
Loara 72, Westminster La Quinta 68
Marquez 79, Elizabeth 48
Milken 50, Oakwood 37
Montclair 50, Ontario 45
Newport Christian 68, Fort Collins (Colo.) Front Range Baptist 50
Ojai Valley 74, Santa Clarita Valley International 49
Perris 79, Citrus Hill 55
Placentia Valencia 101, Crean Lutheran 49
Redlands Adventist 69, Public Safety 40
San Bernardino 82, Pacific 38
San Jacinto 86, Tahquitz 54
San Juan Hills 72, Dana Hills 49
Santa Rosa Academy 76, San Jacinto Valley Academy 16
Sierra Vista 67, United Christian 50
Silverado 65, Barstow 23
St. Francis 67, Cleveland 30
St. John Bosco 72, Servite 45
Stern 60, Camino Nuevo 29
Tustin 44, Garden Grove Pacifica 34
Western 65, Magnolia 30
GIRLS
Alemany 66, Louisville 47
Birmingham 45, Taft 24
Bravo 57, Maywood Academy 11
Canyon Country Canyon 57, Trinity Classical 39
Chavez 33, Community Charter 20
Claremont 63, Glendora 53
Coachella Valley 60, Cathedral City 14
Covina 45, West Covina 41
Crean Lutheran 66, Placentia Valencia 28
CSDR 64, La Sierra Academy 17
Desert Hot Springs 55, Desert Mirage 14
Downey 44, Warren 31
Downey Calvary Chapel 29, Southlands Christian 19
El Camino Real 68, Chatsworth 47
Esperanza 53, Brea Olinda 47
Foothill 45, Villa Park 31
Garden Grove 37, Ocean View 32
Godinez 41, Katella 18
Granada Hills 54, Cleveland 20
Harvard-Westlake 46, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 40
La Canada 34, Monrovia 24
La Salle 67, Lakewood St. Joseph 25
Lakeview 53, North Valley Military18
Larchmont 38, WISH 18
Le Lycee 40, Southwestern Academy 11
Leuzinger 42, Hawthorne 37
Loara 32, Westminster La Quinta 16
Loma Linda Academy 47, Linfield Christian 22
Long Beach Poly 58, Lakewood 39
Long Beach Wilson 60, Millikan 59
Lynwood 47, Dominguez 32
Marlborough 61, Marymount 21
Mary Star 82, Pomona Catholic 30
Maywood CES 42, Torres 26
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 58, Capistrano Valley Christian 50
Orangewood Academy 61, St. Margaret’s 20
Palisades 61, Fairfax 28
Patriot 66, Norte Vista 43
Pioneer 65, Artesia 31
Rio Hondo Prep 58, Mayfield 26
Rubidoux 62, Jurupa Valley 47
San Bernardino 60, Pacific 11
San Dimas 65, Diamond Ranch 36
Segerstrom 54, Westminster 48
Shadow Hills 60, Twentynine Palms 48
Sherman Oaks CES 46, East Valley 24
Sierra Vista 31, Workman 24
Sonora 68, Buena Park 36
Stern 28, Camino Nuevo 24
Sunny Hills 41, Fullerton 15
Vaughn 48, Fulton 33
Ventura 51, Hesperia 50
Vistamar 65, Hawthorne Math/Science 14
Whitney 58, Oxford Academy 16
Woodbridge 56, Laguna Hills 24
Xavier Prep 52, Palm Springs 22
Yorba Linda 62, El Modena 38
Yucca Valley 74, Banning 30
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.