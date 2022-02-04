Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Thursday’s scores

By Times staff
BOYS

Academia Avance 44, Environmental Science/Tech 25

Animo De La Hoya 69, Rise Kohyang 40

Arlington 77, La Sierra 67

Bosco Tech 88, Magnolia Science 57

Burbank Burroughs 68, West Adams 26

Cate 64, Grace Brethren 26

Chaffey 78, Baldwin Park 41

Chavez 66, Community Charter 37

Covina 75, West Covina 61

Discovery Christian 53, Orange County Christian 34

Dos Pueblos 55, Santa Ynez 37

Edgewood 47, Bassett 34

Edison 71, Los Alamitos 65

Foothill 48, Villa Park 46

Fountain Valley 66, Huntington Beach 40

Garden Grove Santiago 62, Bolsa Grande 50

Heritage 71, Xavier Prep 60

Highland Hall 48, Westmark 39

Hillcrest 91, Ramona 32

Indian Springs 68, Miller 65

Jurupa Valley 70, Rubidoux 29

Lakeview 47, North Valley Military 40

Loara 72, Westminster La Quinta 68

Marquez 79, Elizabeth 48

Milken 50, Oakwood 37

Montclair 50, Ontario 45

Newport Christian 68, Fort Collins (Colo.) Front Range Baptist 50

Ojai Valley 74, Santa Clarita Valley International 49

Perris 79, Citrus Hill 55

Placentia Valencia 101, Crean Lutheran 49

Redlands Adventist 69, Public Safety 40

San Bernardino 82, Pacific 38

San Jacinto 86, Tahquitz 54

San Juan Hills 72, Dana Hills 49

Santa Rosa Academy 76, San Jacinto Valley Academy 16

Sierra Vista 67, United Christian 50

Silverado 65, Barstow 23

St. Francis 67, Cleveland 30

St. John Bosco 72, Servite 45

Stern 60, Camino Nuevo 29

Tustin 44, Garden Grove Pacifica 34

Western 65, Magnolia 30

GIRLS

Alemany 66, Louisville 47

Birmingham 45, Taft 24

Bravo 57, Maywood Academy 11

Canyon Country Canyon 57, Trinity Classical 39

Chavez 33, Community Charter 20

Claremont 63, Glendora 53

Coachella Valley 60, Cathedral City 14

Covina 45, West Covina 41

Crean Lutheran 66, Placentia Valencia 28

CSDR 64, La Sierra Academy 17

Desert Hot Springs 55, Desert Mirage 14

Downey 44, Warren 31

Downey Calvary Chapel 29, Southlands Christian 19

El Camino Real 68, Chatsworth 47

Esperanza 53, Brea Olinda 47

Foothill 45, Villa Park 31

Garden Grove 37, Ocean View 32

Godinez 41, Katella 18

Granada Hills 54, Cleveland 20

Harvard-Westlake 46, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 40

La Canada 34, Monrovia 24

La Salle 67, Lakewood St. Joseph 25

Lakeview 53, North Valley Military18

Larchmont 38, WISH 18

Le Lycee 40, Southwestern Academy 11

Leuzinger 42, Hawthorne 37

Loara 32, Westminster La Quinta 16

Loma Linda Academy 47, Linfield Christian 22

Long Beach Poly 58, Lakewood 39

Long Beach Wilson 60, Millikan 59

Lynwood 47, Dominguez 32

Marlborough 61, Marymount 21

Mary Star 82, Pomona Catholic 30

Maywood CES 42, Torres 26

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 58, Capistrano Valley Christian 50

Orangewood Academy 61, St. Margaret’s 20

Palisades 61, Fairfax 28

Patriot 66, Norte Vista 43

Pioneer 65, Artesia 31

Rio Hondo Prep 58, Mayfield 26

Rubidoux 62, Jurupa Valley 47

San Bernardino 60, Pacific 11

San Dimas 65, Diamond Ranch 36

Segerstrom 54, Westminster 48

Shadow Hills 60, Twentynine Palms 48

Sherman Oaks CES 46, East Valley 24

Sierra Vista 31, Workman 24

Sonora 68, Buena Park 36

Stern 28, Camino Nuevo 24

Sunny Hills 41, Fullerton 15

Vaughn 48, Fulton 33

Ventura 51, Hesperia 50

Vistamar 65, Hawthorne Math/Science 14

Whitney 58, Oxford Academy 16

Woodbridge 56, Laguna Hills 24

Xavier Prep 52, Palm Springs 22

Yorba Linda 62, El Modena 38

Yucca Valley 74, Banning 30

