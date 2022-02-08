High school girls’ water polo: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY GIRLS’ WATER POLO
First round, Monday
Venice 16, Santee 3
El Camino Real 18, Los Angeles University 2
Cleveland d. Los Angeles Kennedy, score not reported
Eagle Rock d. Wilmington Banning (forfeit)
Granada Hills 16, Los Angeles CES 7
San Pedro 19, Van Nuys 8
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#8 Venice at #1 Birmingham
#5 El Camino Real at #4 Cleveland
#6 Granada Hills at #3 Eagle Rock
#7 San Pedro at #2 Palisades
NOTES: Semifinals, Feb. 15, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 17, 6 p.m. at site TBD.
