High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
CITY GIRLS’ WATER POLO

First round, Monday

Venice 16, Santee 3

El Camino Real 18, Los Angeles University 2

Cleveland d. Los Angeles Kennedy, score not reported

Eagle Rock d. Wilmington Banning (forfeit)

Granada Hills 16, Los Angeles CES 7

San Pedro 19, Van Nuys 8

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#8 Venice at #1 Birmingham

#5 El Camino Real at #4 Cleveland

#6 Granada Hills at #3 Eagle Rock

#7 San Pedro at #2 Palisades

NOTES: Semifinals, Feb. 15, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 17, 6 p.m. at site TBD.

