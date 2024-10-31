Boys’ water polo: City Section playoff pairings

More to Read

Note: Quarterfinals Division I Wednesday at higher seeds, Semifinals Nov. 8, Finals Nov. 13 at LA Valley College (Division I at 5:30 p.m., Open at 7).

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Charlie Speiser and the reigning champion Palisades Dolphins are seeded No. 1 in the City Section Open Division.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.