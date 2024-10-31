Boys’ water polo: City Section playoff pairings
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WATER POLO
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals
November 8
#4 Birmingham at #1 Palisades
#3 San Pedro at #2 Cleveland
DIVISION I
First Round
Monday
#1 Granada Hills, bye
#9 Santee at #8 Van Nuys
#12 Panorama at #5 University
#13 Roosevelt at #4 Venice
#14 RFK Community at #3 Venice
#11 Marquez at #6 Banning
#10 Reseda at #7 LACES
#15 Maywood Academy at #2 Eagle Rock
Note: Quarterfinals Division I Wednesday at higher seeds, Semifinals Nov. 8, Finals Nov. 13 at LA Valley College (Division I at 5:30 p.m., Open at 7).
