High School Sports

Boys’ water polo: City Section playoff pairings

Charlie Speiser and the reigning champion Palisades Dolphins are seeded No. 1 in the City Section Open Division.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WATER POLO

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals

November 8

#4 Birmingham at #1 Palisades

#3 San Pedro at #2 Cleveland

DIVISION I

First Round

Monday

#1 Granada Hills, bye

#9 Santee at #8 Van Nuys

#12 Panorama at #5 University

#13 Roosevelt at #4 Venice

#14 RFK Community at #3 Venice

#11 Marquez at #6 Banning

#10 Reseda at #7 LACES

#15 Maywood Academy at #2 Eagle Rock

Note: Quarterfinals Division I Wednesday at higher seeds, Semifinals Nov. 8, Finals Nov. 13 at LA Valley College (Division I at 5:30 p.m., Open at 7).

