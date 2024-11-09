Advertisement
High School Sports

Boys’ water polo: City Section playoff results and schedule

By Los Angeles Times staff
CITY SECTION

Friday’s Results

OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals
Palisades 13, Birmingham 10
Cleveland 17, San Pedro 2

DIVISION I
Semifinals
Granada Hills 18, Venice 6
Kennedy 16, LACES 7

Wednesday’s Schedule
Finals at Valley College

OPEN DIVISION
#1 Palisades vs. #2 Cleveland, 7 p.m.
DIVISION I
#1 Granada Hills vs. #3 Kennedy, 5:30 p.m.

