Boys’ water polo: City Section playoff results and schedule
CITY SECTION
Friday’s Results
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals
Palisades 13, Birmingham 10
Cleveland 17, San Pedro 2
DIVISION I
Semifinals
Granada Hills 18, Venice 6
Kennedy 16, LACES 7
Wednesday’s Schedule
Finals at Valley College
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Palisades vs. #2 Cleveland, 7 p.m.
DIVISION I
#1 Granada Hills vs. #3 Kennedy, 5:30 p.m.
