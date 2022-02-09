High school basketball: Southern Section boys’ wild-card results
DIVISION 4AA
Wild-card game, Wednesday
Muir 84, Mesrobian 16
DIVISION 5A
Wild-card games, Wednesday
Ojai Valley 75, Shandon 39
Hesperia Christian 59, Wildwood 55
Ambassador 68, Le Lycee 51
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.