High School Sports

High school basketball: Southern Section boys’ wild-card results

Basketballs on a court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Times staff
DIVISION 4AA

Wild-card game, Wednesday

Muir 84, Mesrobian 16

DIVISION 5A

Wild-card games, Wednesday

Ojai Valley 75, Shandon 39

Hesperia Christian 59, Wildwood 55

Ambassador 68, Le Lycee 51

High School Sports

