Sierra Canyon’s Jaden Noot contributes with his arm, bat in season-opening win

With clear, warm weather, the high school baseball season began Saturday, and senior Jaden Noot of Sierra Canyon was ready to perform. He hit a two-run home run and showed off a 93-mph fastball in his team’s 17-1 victory over host Grace Brethren.

You don’t have to throw 93 mph every pitch to get a strikeout. Jaden Noot’s first strikeout comes on a change. After 2, Sierra Canyon 2, Grace Brethren 1. pic.twitter.com/zpvRV74y72 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 12, 2022

Max Martin and Grant Werdesheim also hit home runs. Noot threw six innings. The Trailblazers are ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 2 and have high aspirations thanks to Noot, who started the game with a four-pitch walk but proved tough to hit throughout.

Jaden Noot two-run home run. Sierra Canyon 4, Grace Brethren 1. pic.twitter.com/r446kFU43X — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 12, 2022

Hart 7, Santa Barbara 0: Aaron Silverman, Ethan Rhodes and Andrew Salisbury combined to strike out 10 and allow three hits to lead the Indians.

Bishop Alemany 11, Huntington Beach 7: The Warriors pulled off the upset behind Josh Sotelo, who had two hits and three RBIs. Andrew Garcia had two hits and two RBIs in the win.

Yucaipa 4, Mira Costa 0: Carter Herrera threw five shutout innings, Luke Scherrer hit a two-run home run and Jacob Reimer contributed two hits for Yucaipa.

Advertisement

Garden Grove Pacifica 5, Trabuco Hills 3: Bobby Gray had a three-run home run for Trabuco Hills. Chad Gurnea got the win for Pacifica.

St. John Bosco 6, El Dorado 1: Dylan Lina had a home run to help the Braves win their season opener. Julian Orozco struck out six in the win.

Cypress 4, Dana Hills 2: Luke Matlock threw six innings, Matthew Morrell picked up the save and Nick Montgomery hit a home run for Cypress.

Newbury Park 1, St. Francis 0: Cole Miller and Landon Nissim combined on a five-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking none.

Laguna Beach 3, Long Beach Poly 2: Noah Newfield’s sacrifice fly drove in the game-winning run in the seventh. Nick Bonn had 12 strikeouts in five innings for Laguna Beach.

Ayala 9, Capistrano Valley 0: Bryan Yang threw five shutout innings and Vinny Hudson and Aiden Nunez each had two hits for Ayala.

St. Paul 11, Santa Fe 2: Devin Munoz had three hits and five RBIs for St. Paul.

🔥🔥🔥Sophomore @easton_hawk27 with an absolute blast that landed on the other side of Hiwatha St in his 1st Varsity AB. Easton has a really bright future! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UIpW3Je2u7 — Coach Matuszak (@CoachTooz) February 12, 2022

Granada Hills 2, Calabasas 1: Sophomore Easton Hawk hit a home run for the Highlanders. Zach Perez struck out eight in the win.

Rio Mesa 2, Cleveland 1: Braden Lowe struck out seven in five innings for the Cavaliers in a nine-inning loss.

Quartz Hill 9, Oaks Christian 5: Brady Larsen got a key hit in the fifth inning and also picked up the save.

Taft 5, Viewpoint 4: Bryce Peterson drove in Matthew Lieterman in the ninth inning for Taft.

Newport Harbor 1, San Juan Hills 0: Sam DiCarlo and Trent Liolios combined for the shutout.

Fullerton 3, Corona del Mar 1: Sebastian Fany struck out five and pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings for Fullerton.

Arcadia 5, Charter Oak 2: The Apaches picked up the opening win.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 11, St. Bonaventure 1: Christian Miranda had three hits and Cole Clark threw five innings for the Knights.

Agoura 11, Ventura 1: Ethan Kearney had four hits and four RBIs, Joey Blank had three hits and Jamison Johnstone struck out nine for the Chargers.

Birmingham 5, Simi Valley 0: Daniel Flores and Ricky Martinez combined on the shutout and Gavin Taylor hit a grand slam for Birmingham.

Westlake 7, Sun Valley Poly 6: The Warriors scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Brian Paymard had two hits and three RBIs in the win.

Long Beach Millikan 4, Fountain Valley 0: Myles Patton threw six shutout innings. Sam DeCarlo and Gannon De La Cruz each had three hits for Millikan.

Camarillo 5, El Camino Real 2: Hunter Bryson had three hits, including a two-run double, for Camarillo. Cameron Cooper allowed no earned runs in six innings.

Crespi 13, Dos Pueblos 5: Dillon O’Brien finished with three hits and two RBIs for the Celts.

Softball

Long-time head softball coach Steve Miklos won his 500th career game in the Lancers season opener on Saturday against Esperanza.



Congrats to Coach Miklos on a tremendous achievement! #OLuOn2 #500wins #WeAreOLu pic.twitter.com/2hCvOisQoY — OLu Athletics (@OLu_Athletics) February 12, 2022

Orange Lutheran 3, Esperanza 1: Bree Weiss struck out 12 to help coach Steve Miklos earn his 500th coaching win. The Lancers also defeated Gahr 4-1, with Weiss getting the save.

El Camino Real 13, Canyon Country Canyon 1: The defending City Section champion Royals received a complete game from Brooke DeSmet and three hits from Hannah Di Genova.