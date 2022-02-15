Friday’s Open Division matchup will be a hot ticket

Get ready for another hot sports ticket this week in Southern California. It won’t be as costly as Sunday’s Super Bowl, but Friday night’s Southern Section Open Division basketball playoff game between Studio City Harvard-Westlake and host Chatsworth Sierra Canyon might require becoming friends with LeBron James to get in.

Both improved to 2-0 in pool play Tuesday night and will meet to decide who advances to the Open Division championship game against Corona Centennial.

At Sierra Canyon, with James and his Lakers teammate Stanley Johnson watching, the Trailblazers (24-3) rallied from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Santa Ana Mater Dei 60-53. Johnson used to play for Mater Dei, so James will have bragging rights. His son, Bronny, played well in the first half in scoring 10 points but was held out in the second half after a hip injury.

UCLA-bound Amari Bailey stepped up in the final four minutes to ignite the Trailblazers on a 10-0 run. He finished with 16 points.

At Harvard-Westlake, the Wolverines (23-2) avenged one of their two losses this season with a 68-43 victory over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. Cameron Thrower scored 20 points, and Brady Dunlap had 10 points. Jacob Huggins had 14 rebounds.

In the other pool, top-seeded Corona Centennial (28-1) continued to roll and dominated La Verne Damien 71-48 to clinch a berth in the championship game thanks to Torrance Bishop Montgomery’s 62-59 win over Irvine Crean Lutheran. Devin Williams scored 19 points, Donovan Dent 18 and Jared McCain 17.

In Division 1, JSerra routed No. 2-seeded Rolling Hills Prep 72-44. Robert Diaz led the Lions with 16 points. They will play La Cañada St. Francis in the quarterfinals. St. Francis defeated North Hills Heritage Christian 53-49. Buckley DeJardin scored 18 points. Loyola eliminated defending Open Division regional champion Etiwanda 51-42. Jalen Cox, Parker Jones and Jonas De Krassel each scored 11 points.

Bellflower St. John Bosco defeated Anaheim Fairmont Prep 64-62. Jack Turner scored 28 points. St. John Bosco will host Loyola on Friday. Ontario Colony defeated Temecula Great Oak 68-51 behind Kollen Murphy, who finished with 22 points. Colony will play Long Beach St. Anthony. Darius Carr made a shot at the buzzer to give Playa del Rey St. Bernard a 69-67 victory over Valencia West Ranch. No.1 seed Riverside Poly defeated Eastvale Roosevelt 57-51.

Soccer

Playing in snow, wind and temperatures in the 30s, the boys’ soccer players for Oak Park and host Hesperia experienced a one-of-a-kind Southern Section Division 3 playoff match. The game was 2-2 after regulation and two overtimes before Hesperia prevailed on penalty kicks.