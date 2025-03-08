Rematch time in Southern California Regional basketball semifinals

Ontario Christian’s Kaleena Smith drives past Etiwanda’s Chasity Rice during the Southern Section Open Division championship game at Toyota Arena in Ontario on March 1.

Let’s hope coaches saved some plays, fans didn’t brag too much and players understand how tough it is trying to beat a team for a second or third time, because it’s rematch time in the Southern California Regional semifinals in high school basketball.

Saturday’s matchups are full of rematches from section tournaments or nonleague games.

First up is a rematch of the City Section Open Division championship boys game. Westchester will host Chatsworth on Saturday in a Division II semifinal. It will be the third meeting, with Westchester winning the last one.

In Division IV, Sun Valley Poly hosts Granada Hills. Poly won a City Section Division I semifinal over Highlanders.

In the Open Division, Harvard-Westlake and Roosevelt finally meet in Eastvale. Last season, en route to winning the Southern Section and state Open Division championships, Harvard-Westlake defeated Roosevelt twice.

In Division I, Bay League rivals Mira Costa and Redondo Union play for a third time at Redondo Union.

In Open Division girls, both semifinals are rematches from the Southern Section playoffs, with Ontario Christian hosting Sierra Canyon and Etiwanda hosting Mater Dei.

In Division I girls, Sage Hill hosts Brentwood after beating the Eagles 60-42 earlier this season. Fairmont Prep hosts Windward, which lost to Fairmont Prep 69-65 on Feb. 22.

Alijah Arenas, the star guard at Chatsworth and good friend of Westchester standout Tajh Ariza, had a message after his team’s win on Thursday night: “I’ve got something for Tajh.”

Expect the Westchester gym to be filled to the rafters.

