Sierra Canyon wins Easton tournament baseball championship
Sierra Canyon, known for its powerhouse basketball teams, has a pretty good baseball team this season.
The Trailblazers improved to 5-0 on Tuesday night and won the Easton tournament championship with an 8-1 victory over Newbury Park at Birmingham.
Kassius Thomas, committed to Duke, struck out 11 in five innings. Jaden Noot hit a three-run home run in the first inning.
Servite 16, Fullerton 7: Jarrod Hocking went four for five with three RBIs for Servite (3-0).
Moorpark 9, Crespi 2: Jake Thrift had two hits and two RBIs.
Dos Puebos 4, Westlake 1: Kellen Montgomery struck out nine in 4 1/3 innings.
Damien 8, Trabuco Hills 3: Seth Sumner struck out eight for Damien.
Laguna Beach 2, La Palma Kennedy 1: Tyler Montgomery finished with two hits for Laguna Beach.
Simi Valley 6, Saugus 0: Ethan Pena had two hits and three RBIs and Kyle Alderte had four shutout innings for Simi Valley.
Villa Park 6, Garden Grove Pacifica 0: Zach Brown threw a five-inning shutout for Villa Park.
Birmingham 3, Burbank 1: Ricardo Martinez struck out 10 for Birmingham.
Hart 6, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0: Mike Rogozik and Ethan Rhodes combined on a three-hit shutout and Zach Stamer had three hits for Hart.
St. John Bosco 13, Newport Harbor 1: Sergio Gonzales had three RBIs for the 4-0 Braves.
Long Beach Poly 15, Mary Star 2: Raymond James had a grand slam and five RBIs.
Calabasas 4, Rio Mesa 0: Jordan Kingston threw shutout ball for 6 1/3 innings.
Agoura 5, Camarillo 3: William Michelman and Ethan Kearney each had two hits for Agoura.
Boys’ soccer
Servite 2, Huntington Beach 0: Eddie Villeda and Joe Moyer scored goals for top-seeded Servite, which will play JSerra in an all-Trinity League Division 1 final.
JSerra 2, Mira Costa 0: Sean Mctague scored both goals to lead the Lions to an upset of defending champion Mira Costa.
