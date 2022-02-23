High school basketball: Southern Section girls’ playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Wednesday
Camarillo 79, Chaminade 73
Viewpoint 49, Long Beach Poly 37
DIVISION 2AA
Semifinals, Wednesday
Orange Lutheran 72, Crean Lutheran 52
Sage Hill 58, Santa Monica 41
DIVISION 2A
Semifinals, Wednesday
Ontario Christian 81, Brentwood 54
Corona Santiago 60, Santa Margarita 48
DIVISION 3AA
Semifinals, Wednesday
Cerritos 64, Yucca Valley 51
La Salle 49, Hart 43
DIVISION 3A
Semifinals, Wednesday
Oaks Christian 44, San Marcos 39
Shadow Hills 60, Trinity Classical 58
DIVISION 4AA
Semifinals, Wednesday
Lawndale 65, Heritage 56
San Bernardino 69, Victor Valley 47
DIVISION 4A
Semifinal, Tuesday
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 82, Shalhevet 24
Semifinal, Wednesday
Temple City 65, Aquinas 49
DIVISION 5AA
Semifinals, Wednesday
Capistrano Valley Christian 54, California Lutheran 29
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 53, Laguna Beach 50 (OT)
DIVISION 5A
Semifinals, Wednesday
Price 60, Workman 41
Santa Ana 39, Estancia 37
Championships, Saturday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Open Division: #2 Sierra Canyon at #1 Etiwanda, 8 p.m.
Division 1: #1 Camarillo at #2 Viewpoint
Division 2AA: #2 Sage Hill at #1 Orange Lutheran
Division 2A: #1 Ontario Christian at #2 Corona Santiago
Division 3AA: #3 La Salle at Cerritos
Division 3A: #2 Shadow Hills at #1 Oaks Christian
Division 4AA: #1 Lawndale at San Bernardino
Division 4A: #1 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at #3 Temple City
Division 5AA: #1 Capistrano Valley Christian at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian
Division 5A: Santa Ana at #1 Price
