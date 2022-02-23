Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Southern Section girls’ playoff results and updated pairings

Basketballs on a court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Wednesday

Camarillo 79, Chaminade 73

Viewpoint 49, Long Beach Poly 37

DIVISION 2AA

Semifinals, Wednesday

Orange Lutheran 72, Crean Lutheran 52

Sage Hill 58, Santa Monica 41

DIVISION 2A

Semifinals, Wednesday

Ontario Christian 81, Brentwood 54

Corona Santiago 60, Santa Margarita 48

DIVISION 3AA

Semifinals, Wednesday

Cerritos 64, Yucca Valley 51

La Salle 49, Hart 43

DIVISION 3A

Semifinals, Wednesday

Oaks Christian 44, San Marcos 39

Shadow Hills 60, Trinity Classical 58

DIVISION 4AA

Semifinals, Wednesday

Lawndale 65, Heritage 56

San Bernardino 69, Victor Valley 47

DIVISION 4A

Semifinal, Tuesday

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 82, Shalhevet 24

Semifinal, Wednesday

Temple City 65, Aquinas 49

DIVISION 5AA

Semifinals, Wednesday

Capistrano Valley Christian 54, California Lutheran 29

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 53, Laguna Beach 50 (OT)

DIVISION 5A

Semifinals, Wednesday

Price 60, Workman 41

Santa Ana 39, Estancia 37

Championships, Saturday, 7 p.m. unless noted

Open Division: #2 Sierra Canyon at #1 Etiwanda, 8 p.m.

Division 1: #1 Camarillo at #2 Viewpoint

Division 2AA: #2 Sage Hill at #1 Orange Lutheran

Division 2A: #1 Ontario Christian at #2 Corona Santiago

Division 3AA: #3 La Salle at Cerritos

Division 3A: #2 Shadow Hills at #1 Oaks Christian

Division 4AA: #1 Lawndale at San Bernardino

Division 4A: #1 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at #3 Temple City

Division 5AA: #1 Capistrano Valley Christian at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian

Division 5A: Santa Ana at #1 Price

