High school soccer: City championship results
CITY SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Boys’ Division IV: Venice 1, Animo Robinson 1 (Venice wins title on penalties, 4-2)
Girls’ Division I: Cleveland 4, El Camino Real 2
Girls’ Division II: Venice 1, Granada Hills Kennedy 1 (Venice wins title on penalties, 3-0)
