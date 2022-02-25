Advertisement
High school soccer: City championship results

CITY SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Boys’ Division IV: Venice 1, Animo Robinson 1 (Venice wins title on penalties, 4-2)

Girls’ Division I: Cleveland 4, El Camino Real 2

Girls’ Division II: Venice 1, Granada Hills Kennedy 1 (Venice wins title on penalties, 3-0)

