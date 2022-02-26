Roundup: South East wins City Section Division I soccer championship
South East soccer coach Felipe Bernal might have earned a campus parade after pulling off one of the biggest coaching accomplishments in City Section soccer history.
Earlier in the week, his team knocked off No. 1-seeded El Camino Real. Then on Saturday night at Valley College, South East got an overtime goal from Nico Magaña to defeat No. 2 Birmingham 2-1 to win the Division I championship. Birmingham was the defending champion.
David Diaz scored his 30th goal for Birmingham to tie the score 1-1 after an early South East goal, but South East’s defense remained tight throughout to inflict a rare defeat on the Patriots. Both teams will continue when the regional playoffs begin next week.
Southern Section Division 2: Redondo Union got a late goal to defeat Montebello 1-0.
Girls’ basketball
Southern Section Division 1: Viewpoint, using just seven players, stunned top-seeded Camarillo 59-53. Karlee White finished with 37 points. Gabriela Jaquez of Camarillo was held to 20 points.
City Section Division I: Sophomore Grace Marot scored 15 points to lead El Camino Real past West Valley League rival Taft 45-41.
City Section Division II: Junior Nicole Vanegas poured in 26 points to help Verdugo Hills defeat Chatsworth 53-43. It was the Dons’ third consecutive City title, following wins in Division IV and Division III.
Tyler Bey scored 22 points, and Fairfax held off King/Drew and high-scoring Kalib LaCount 76-64 to win the City Section Open Division championship.
Boys’ basketball
City Section Division II: Sophomore Donovan Cornelius scored 13 of his 18 points in the third quarter to lift LACES to a 61-46 victory over Van Nuys.
Baseball
Bishop Amat 4, Los Alamitos 0: Alejandro Morales struck out eight, walked one and gave up six hits for Bishop Amat.
Chatsworth 2, Palisades 1: Joseph Sanez threw six shutout innings for Chatsworth in an eight-inning victory.
Westlake 4, Bell 0: Dominic Bayless struck out seven in five innings and gave up two hits for Westlake. Nate Kaczynski contributed three hits.
Loyola 9, Banning 7: Jackson Shea had three RBIs for the Cubs.
Cypress 5, Texas Southlake Carroll 1: Matthew Morrell and Nick Montgomery each had two hits, and John Short had three RBIs.
Mira Costa 11, Venice 3: Robert Love had three hits and Dillon DeSpain added two hits and three RBIs for Mira Costa.
Yucaipa 4, Foothill 1: Owen Egan, a UCLA commit, struck out 1`1 in a complete game. Jacob Reimer finished with three hits and four RBIs.
JSerra 7, Texas Marcus 6: JJ Hollis hit a three-run home run and also got the save on the mound.
Santa Margarita 3, Corona del Sol 2: The Eagles won in nine innings.
Villa Park 8, El Modena 0: Al Krodel struck out nine in six innings for Villa Park. Gavin Grahovac had three hits.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.