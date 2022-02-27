Orange Lutheran stays No. 1 in The Times’ top 25 baseball rankings
This week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week’s rank)
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-0); Oliver Santos leads the pitching staff (1)
2. YUCAIPA (4-1); Owen Egan pitching like an ace (2)
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-1); Bryce Rainer is eight for 16 at the plate (3)
4. SERVITE (5-0); Jarrod Hocking went five for five on Saturday (10)
5. SIERRA CANYON (5-0); Kassius Thomas looks strong on mound (5)
6. JSERRA (4-2); Lots of options with 18 pitchers on team (4)
7. NEWBURY PARK (4-1); Runner-up in Easton tourney (6)
8. CORONA (3-1); Ethan Schiefelbein is standout pitcher (8)
9. HART (4-2); vs. Santa Margarita on Monday (9)
10. SANTA MARGARITA (3-0); Experience paying off early (19)
11. VILLA PARK (4-1); Zach Brown offers pitching potential (11)
12. RIVERSIDE KING (2-1); Austin Castillo strong on mound (13)
13. PACIFICA (5-1); Only loss to Villa Park (12)
14. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-2); Six hits for Brandon Gonzaga (7)
15. TESORO (4-0); 4-3 win over St. John Bosco (NR)
16. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1); Division 3 title contender (16)
17. NORCO (5-0); Jacob Kruswicki has eight RBIs (NR)
18. ARCADIA (5-0); Junior pitcher Ian Hoffstetter has been outstanding (25)
19. WEST TORRANCE (4-0) Picked up 8-7 win over Redondo Union (NR)
20. SAN DIMAS (3-1); 1-0 loss to Arcadia (20)
21. BIRMINGHAM (5-1); Patriots showing off improved pitching (NR)
22. MATER DEI (2-1); Loss to Bullard (23)
23. TRABUCO HILLS (3-2); Bobby Gray is showing power (14)
24. WARREN (4-1); Pitchers coming through (NR)
25. MARANATHA (3-2); vs. Mater Dei on Wednesday (15)
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.