High School Sports

Orange Lutheran stays No. 1 in The Times’ top 25 baseball rankings

Orange Lutheran coach Eric Borba.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
This week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week’s rank)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-0); Oliver Santos leads the pitching staff (1)

2. YUCAIPA (4-1); Owen Egan pitching like an ace (2)

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-1); Bryce Rainer is eight for 16 at the plate (3)

4. SERVITE (5-0); Jarrod Hocking went five for five on Saturday (10)

5. SIERRA CANYON (5-0); Kassius Thomas looks strong on mound (5)

6. JSERRA (4-2); Lots of options with 18 pitchers on team (4)

7. NEWBURY PARK (4-1); Runner-up in Easton tourney (6)

8. CORONA (3-1); Ethan Schiefelbein is standout pitcher (8)

9. HART (4-2); vs. Santa Margarita on Monday (9)

10. SANTA MARGARITA (3-0); Experience paying off early (19)

11. VILLA PARK (4-1); Zach Brown offers pitching potential (11)

12. RIVERSIDE KING (2-1); Austin Castillo strong on mound (13)

13. PACIFICA (5-1); Only loss to Villa Park (12)

14. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-2); Six hits for Brandon Gonzaga (7)

15. TESORO (4-0); 4-3 win over St. John Bosco (NR)

16. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1); Division 3 title contender (16)

17. NORCO (5-0); Jacob Kruswicki has eight RBIs (NR)

18. ARCADIA (5-0); Junior pitcher Ian Hoffstetter has been outstanding (25)

19. WEST TORRANCE (4-0) Picked up 8-7 win over Redondo Union (NR)

20. SAN DIMAS (3-1); 1-0 loss to Arcadia (20)

21. BIRMINGHAM (5-1); Patriots showing off improved pitching (NR)

22. MATER DEI (2-1); Loss to Bullard (23)

23. TRABUCO HILLS (3-2); Bobby Gray is showing power (14)

24. WARREN (4-1); Pitchers coming through (NR)

25. MARANATHA (3-2); vs. Mater Dei on Wednesday (15)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

