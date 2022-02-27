Orange Lutheran stays No. 1 in The Times’ top 25 baseball rankings

25. MARANATHA (3-2); vs. Mater Dei on Wednesday (15)

19. WEST TORRANCE (4-0) Picked up 8-7 win over Redondo Union (NR)

18. ARCADIA (5-0); Junior pitcher Ian Hoffstetter has been outstanding (25)

17. NORCO (5-0); Jacob Kruswicki has eight RBIs (NR)

14. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-2); Six hits for Brandon Gonzaga (7)

13. PACIFICA (5-1); Only loss to Villa Park (12)

9. HART (4-2); vs. Santa Margarita on Monday (9)

6. JSERRA (4-2); Lots of options with 18 pitchers on team (4)

5. SIERRA CANYON (5-0); Kassius Thomas looks strong on mound (5)

4. SERVITE (5-0); Jarrod Hocking went five for five on Saturday (10)

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-1); Bryce Rainer is eight for 16 at the plate (3)

2. YUCAIPA (4-1); Owen Egan pitching like an ace (2)

This week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times.

