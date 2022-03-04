Sherman Oaks Notre Dame ends three-game series with 9-8 win over Harvard-Westlake

A three-game high school baseball series between Studio City Harvard-Westlake and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame featured elite players, towering home runs and fan participation in large numbers, providing plenty of entertainment for anyone who has moved on from Major League Baseball.

Game 1 went to defending Division 1 champion Harvard-Westlake 10-3 after a 3-3 deadlock through four innings. Game 2 ended in a 3-3 tie after eight innings because of darkness. Game 3 on Friday started in the afternoon and ended under the lights. After more than three hours, Notre Dame overcome five errors and rallied from an 8-4 deficit to defeat the Wolverines 9-8.

The heroes for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Jack Gurevitch (left) and Max Aude. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Max Aude, whose father, Rich, played in the major leagues for the Pittsburgh Pirates, sent a two-out, 3-and-1 pitch over the head of center fielder Toussaint Bythewood in the bottom of the sixth for a two-run double to complete a five-run comeback for the Knights.

Max Aude crushes 3-1 pitch. Notre Dame takes 9-8 lead over Harvard-Westlake B6. Wow. pic.twitter.com/oXOjktWQPO — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 5, 2022

“That was a major highlight in my life,” Aude said. “I walked to the plate, looked up into the stands. The moment was so exciting. That’s why we are all playing baseball.”

Said Notre Dame coach Tom Dill: “Oh my gosh. That was not how we drew it up. I kept thinking we were going to win the whole time. We had some great at-bats. We had so many guys come through.”

This series was supposed to decide the Mission League championship even though there’s two months left. Instead, it’s still undecided. as both teams leave with a record of 1-1-1. The hitters were better than the pitchers this week.

Jack Gurevitch sure knows how to celebrate a home run. His second of the week against Harvard-Westlake pitching. pic.twitter.com/oBa3HRyjOL — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 5, 2022

Jack Gurevitch, a University of San Diego commit, hit his second home run of the series for Notre Dame and had so much fun rounding the bases, throwing up his arms, then putting his head between two teammates greeting him at home plate, then doing a dance through his teammates in the dugout.

“He and Kevin Parada may be two of the best hitters to get out in my 11 years,” Harvard-Westlake coach Jared Halpert said.

Bryce Rainer and Jacob Galloway each had two-run hits to give the Wolverines an 8-4 advantage. But Notre Dame pitcher Diego Herrera retired all five batters he faced to close out the win after the Knights’ rallied. Aude finished with three hits.

Final. Notre Dame 9, Harvard-Westlake 8. What a three-game series. pic.twitter.com/GQ0BPJyN9f — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 5, 2022

“I think both sides would say Harvard-Westlake versus Notre Dame is never dull and full of wonderful competition,” Halpert said. “This week the atmosphere was tremendous. Credit to them for that performance at the end.”

Chaminade 1, St. Francis 0: Peter Michael threw a no-hitter for Chaminade in the Mission League game, striking out 17 for Chaminade.

Crespi 3, Bishop Alemany 2: The Celts took two of three Mission League games from the Warriors. Freshman Diego Velasquez struck out eight in a complete game. Tyler Grenn and Josh Rodriguez had two hits apiece.

Bishop Amat 3, La Salle 2: Frankie Peralez hit a walk-off home run in the seventh for Bishop Amat.

L.A. Roosevelt 3, Paraclete 1: Liono Zepeda continued his strong early season pitching with 11 strikeouts in six innings to help Roosevelt hand Paraclete its first defeat.

Eastvale Roosevelt 7, Chino Hills 1: Patrick Fregoso continued his hot hitting with three hits and two RBIs. Hunter Billingsley threw a complete game.

Villa Park 4, Brea Olinda 1: Brandon Luu struck out 10 to lead Villa Park. Geoff McArthur and Zach Brown each had two RBIs.

Westlake 6, San Fernando 0: Gabe Pancratz went four for four and also struck out seven in five scoreless innings for Westlake.

Sierra Canyon 3, Windward 1: Kassius Thomas struck out eight in six innings for unbeaten Sierra Canyon (9-0).

Arcadia 4, Hoover 1: The Apaches improved to 8-0. Daniel Chavez is 3-0 on the mound.

Chatsworth 2, Sun Valley Poly 1: Jose Ruedas threw the complete game with six strikeouts. Dominick Camas had the walk-off hit for the Chancellors.

Gardena Serra 5, St. Paul 2: Delton Prinze struck out eight and threw a complete game. Nigel Buckley had a home run.

Tesoro 3, Warren 2: The Titans used a three-run fifth inning to improve to 6-0.

Softball

Mission Viejo 4, JSerra 1: Sofia Elliott struck out nine, walked none and allowed two hits to lead the unbeaten Diablos to their 10th consecutive victory. She also had two hits, along with Kara King.