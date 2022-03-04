Advertisement
High School Sports

Price’s girls’ basketball team rises up to have a season to remember

Freshman Jade Fort and senior Kaziah Fletcher pose for a photo in front of an image of an arena.
Freshman Jade Fort, left, and senior Kaziah Fletcher led the Price girls’ basketball team this season.
(Price High)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
The girls’ basketball season for Los Angeles Price began with four players on the roster. The team couldn’t play for two weeks until a fifth player joined.

By season’s end, Price was the Southern Section Division 5A champion with seven players on the team and made it to the Southern California Division V regional quarterfinals, losing to Chula Vista Victory Christian on Thursday night.

Coach Jillian Smith has high hopes this season will be the start of building a top program, especially behind freshman Jade Fort, who averaged 21 points a game and teamed with senior Kaziah Fletcher to lead the team to the 5A championship. The Knights finished 16-3 this season.

Smith’s nephew is Dorsey football coach Stafon Johnson. Price was once a boys’ basketball powerhouse under former coach Michael Lynch, winning 10 section titles and eight state titles.

Now Smith is hoping the girls’ program is on the way up.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

