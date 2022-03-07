Sylmar High gets shutout from pitcher Matt Benzor

Sylmar High didn’t start its baseball season until Feb. 25.

“Everybody started early in my opinion,” coach Ray Rivera said.

The Spartans are making up for their patience. They improved to 3-1-1 on Monday with a 6-0 victory over Verdugo Hills. Matt Benzor threw a complete game, striking out four while giving up seven hits. Jorge Sosa had two hits and Adrian Jaime had two RBIs in the win.

Moorpark 3, Granada Hills 3: The game ended in a seven-inning tie because of darkness. Matthew Ramirez had a two-run single for Moorpark. Easton Hawk struck out four in relief for Granada Hills.

Norco 4, King 0: Aaron Cazares struck out eight in a complete-game performance. Cole Hansen had a home run for Norco.

Etiwanda 3, Glendora 1: Freddie Capacete struck out nine, walked one and gave up five hits for Etiwanda.

Mission Viejo 7, Fountain Valley 4: Keenan Anzai had two hits and two RBIs for Mission Viejo.

Softball

Villa Park 9, Sonora 0: Sydney Somerndike struck out 10 in five innings for unbeaten Villa Park. Brianne Kang had two hits.