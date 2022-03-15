No. 1 Orange Lutheran handles No. 2 Servite 12-1 in Trinity League baseball showdown

It was No. 1 Orange Lutheran taking on No. 2 Servite in the first of a three-game Trinity League baseball series Tuesday in Anaheim. The Lancers didn’t let Servite receive any indication it could win.

A five-run third inning and six-run sixth inning helped the Lancers (8-1, 4-0) secure a 12-1 victory. Mickey Romero had a single, triple and two RBIs.

Karson Bowen and Derek Curiel each had two hits, while pitcher Oliver Santos limited the Friars (5-0, 0-1) to one run and three hits in five innings. The teams resume their series Wednesday at Hart Park.

Birmingham coach Matt Mowry with his son, Nolan, the catcher for Chaminade. Birmingham won 7-0. Nolan had two hits for Chaminade. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Birmingham 7, Chaminade 0: Robert Pitts contributed a three-run double and Daniel Flores threw the shutout to lead the Patriots in a game that featured Birmingham coach Matt Mowry facing his son, Eagles catcher Nolan Mowry. Nolan had two hits. Father won’t require son to make dinner for the loss. “I would end up with mac and cheese,” the dad said.

Nolan Mowry draws a walk and dad on the opposing team doesn’t look happy. pic.twitter.com/Y00fjL5w8K — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 15, 2022

Granada Hills 4, Newbury Park 0: Drew Gustafson and Brandon Garfinkel combined for the shutout. Andrew Cuervo had two hits, including a home run, and Nate Isidro contributed two RBIs.

St. John Bosco 6, Mater Dei 2: Dylan Taguiam had two RBIs for the Braves in a Trinity League opener.

Crespi 5, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0: Isaiah Magdaleno dominated on the mound, striking out nine, walking one and giving up six hits in the Celts’ Mission League victory.

Harvard-Westlake 11, Loyola 1: Niko Price had two hits and four RBIs and Andrew Citron finished with three hits for Harvard-Westlake.

Esperanza 3, Tesoro 2: The Aztecs handed the first loss to Tesoro (8-1). Ryan Medina had the walk-off hit.

Camarillo 2, Simi Valley 0: Blake Uribe threw the shutout, giving up six hits while striking out six for Camarillo.

Moorpark 14, Oak Park 2: Landon Gaz finished with four hits for Moorpark.

Northwood 7, Beckman 2: Joey Harper and Jon Cilderman each had two hits for Northwood.

Fountain Valley 3, Marina 0: Five pitchers combined for the shutout.

Calabasas 4, Saugus 2: Phoenix Call had a home run and two RBIs for Calabasas.

El Camino Real 10, Pasadena 0: Oscar Lopez improved to 3-0 with the shutout. Jacob Rosenfeld went three for three with two RBIs.

Softball

Oaks Christian 13, Westlake 0: The Lions (10-0) routed the Warriors (9-1) in a battle of unbeaten teams. Micaela Kastor threw a five-inning no-hitter. Oaks Christian hit three home runs in a row in the second inning by Justine Lambert, Rylee McCoy and Ilove’a Brittingham. McCoy and Brittingham each hit two home runs in the game.

Villa Park 4, El Dorado 2: Brianna Kang, Sydney Somerndike and Jordyn Lawhon each had two hits for No. 1 Villa Park. Somerndike struck out 11 in six innings.

JSerra 5, Santa Margarita 3: Evan Hurtado threw a complete game, striking out six. Hollie Farmer had a home run.