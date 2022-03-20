Girls’ basketball player of the year: Juju Watkins of Sierra Canyon

Alicia Komaki, the Chatsworth Sierra Canyon High girls’ basketball coach, had an observation about how her talented new transfer student, Juju Watkins, could make herself better. She wanted her to rebound more because it would increase scoring opportunities in the open court on fast breaks.

In the final game of the 2021-22 season, Komaki’s vision could be seen on the biggest stage — the Open Division state championship game at Golden 1 Center. Watkins had 19 rebounds — two short of an Open Division record — and finished with 23 points in a win over San Jose Archbishop Mitty.

It was another historic season for the 6-foot-2 Watkins, considered the No. 1 girls’ basketball player in the nation from the class of 2023. She averaged 24.8 points and 10.3 rebounds to help lift the Trailblazers to a 30-2 record. Watkins has been selected The Times’ girls’ basketball player of the year. She earned the same award as a freshman.

Watkins transferred from L.A. Windward to Sierra Canyon this season and the transition was smoother than anyone could imagine. Her competitiveness fit in perfectly with Komaki, and she was able to help lead a group of young players to steady improvement over the course of the season.

Watkins improved her own game, showing off point-guard skills beyond using her size and athleticism to score inside. It led to that moment in Sacramento she had wanted to create for years.

“I had this goal, being young and having a dream to come here and play for a state championship,” she said. “To see that come true is a dream come true.”

Watkins already won a gold medal last summer for USA basketball and was selected the Gatorade state player of the year. She became the first high school star to sign with Klutch Sports for NIL representation.

She still has to decide a college choice, though if she were eligible to play in the WNBA next year, Komaki said, “She would if she could.”

She’ll be back for her senior year at Sierra Canyon, which will have all five starters returning.