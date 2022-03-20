The Times’ All-Star girls’ basketball team for 2021-22

A look at The Times’ 10-player All-Star girls’ basketball team for the 2021-22 season.

Juju Watkins, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 6-2, Jr.: Watkins added a state title to the gold medal she won at the under-16 Americas championships last summer, averaging 24.8 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Open Division state champions.

MacKenly Randolph, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 6-1, So.: Randolph dominated during stretches, averaging 15.0 points and 11.6 rebounds for the 30-2 Trailblazers.

Kennedy Smith, Etiwanda, 6-1, So.: Playing with maturity beyond her years, Smith led Etiwanda to 29 consecutive victories and a Southern Section Open Division title, averaging 18.7 points and 9.3 rebounds.

Destiny Agubata, Etiwanda, 6-0, So.: The versatile Agubata stamped herself as one of the best players from the Class of 2024, averaging 17 points and 8 rebounds.

Londynn Jones, Corona Centennial, 5-5, Sr.: The UCLA commit was a star point guard, averaging 25.2 points for the Big VIII League champions.

Gabriela Jaquez, Camarillo, 6-0, Sr.: The UCLA commit averaged 34.2 points and 15.7 rebounds while leading the Scorpions to a 30-3 record.

Chloe Williams, Torrance Bishop Montgomery, 6-3, Sr.: The Tulsa commit averaged 22.3 points for the Del Rey League champions.

Skye Belker, L.A. Windward, 5-8, Jr.: The Princeton commit was a consistent shooter from three-point range and averaged 18 points for the Division I state finalists.

Chloe Briggs, Ontario Christian, 5-11, Jr.: Briggs averaged 22.7 points and 11.0 rebounds for a 31-7 team that finished runner-up in the Southern Section 2A playoffs.

Lani White, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-0, Sr.: The Utah commit averaged 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the co-Trinity League champions.