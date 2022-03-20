Advertisement
The Times’ All-Star girls’ basketball team for 2021-22

Etiwanda High star Destiny Agubata tries to power her way to the basket against Bonita Vista.
Etiwanda High star Destiny Agubata tries to power her way to the basket against Bonita Vista during a nonleague game last season.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at The Times’ 10-player All-Star girls’ basketball team for the 2021-22 season.

Juju Watkins, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 6-2, Jr.: Watkins added a state title to the gold medal she won at the under-16 Americas championships last summer, averaging 24.8 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Open Division state champions.

MacKenly Randolph, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 6-1, So.: Randolph dominated during stretches, averaging 15.0 points and 11.6 rebounds for the 30-2 Trailblazers.

Kennedy Smith, Etiwanda, 6-1, So.: Playing with maturity beyond her years, Smith led Etiwanda to 29 consecutive victories and a Southern Section Open Division title, averaging 18.7 points and 9.3 rebounds.

Destiny Agubata, Etiwanda, 6-0, So.: The versatile Agubata stamped herself as one of the best players from the Class of 2024, averaging 17 points and 8 rebounds.

Londynn Jones, Corona Centennial, 5-5, Sr.: The UCLA commit was a star point guard, averaging 25.2 points for the Big VIII League champions.

Londynn Jones of Corona Centennial drives against Windward on Monday night.

Gabriela Jaquez, Camarillo, 6-0, Sr.: The UCLA commit averaged 34.2 points and 15.7 rebounds while leading the Scorpions to a 30-3 record.

Chloe Williams, Torrance Bishop Montgomery, 6-3, Sr.: The Tulsa commit averaged 22.3 points for the Del Rey League champions.

Skye Belker, L.A. Windward, 5-8, Jr.: The Princeton commit was a consistent shooter from three-point range and averaged 18 points for the Division I state finalists.

Chloe Briggs, Ontario Christian, 5-11, Jr.: Briggs averaged 22.7 points and 11.0 rebounds for a 31-7 team that finished runner-up in the Southern Section 2A playoffs.

Lani White, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-0, Sr.: The Utah commit averaged 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the co-Trinity League champions.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

