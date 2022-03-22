Crespi rallies to defeat Harvard-Westlake in Mission League baseball

It’s become clear in Mission League baseball that if you want to win the league, you’ll have to deal with a much-improved Crespi team and pitcher Isaiah Magdaleno.

Last week Magdaleno shut out Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. On Tuesday, he was the winning pitcher as the Celts (7-6, 4-3) rallied for three runs in the seventh to defeat Harvard-Westlake 4-3. He struck out four and limited the Wolverines to four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Nick Grajeda had a two-run single in the top of the seventh to wipe out a 2-1 Crespi deficit. Crespi added another run for a 4-2 lead going into the bottom of the seventh. Harvard-Westlake closed to 4-3 when Jack Truszkowski-Young came in to get the save with the final two outs.

Harvard-Westlake dropped to 11-3-1 and 7-2-1 in league.

Nick Grajeda ‘22 with the 2-run single to give the Celts a 3-2 lead in the top of the 7th!!! pic.twitter.com/VTb89uludW — Crespi Athletics (@CrespiAthletics) March 23, 2022

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 12, Chaminade 7: Madden Ocko had three hits, including a home run, for the Knights. Dean West and Jack Gurevich each contributed three RBIs.

Loyola 3, St. Francis 1: Joey Frey struck out six in five innings and Ryan Times had two hits for the Cubs.

Servite 7, Santa Margarita 2: After 12 consecutive wins to start the season, Santa Margarita suffered its first defeat in a Trinity League game.

Xavier Cardenas struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings. Servite gave him a 7-0 lead. Camden Clewett bailed out Cardenas of a bases-loaded situation in the sixth and picked up the save. Roman Martin, Mikiah Negrete and Austin Robago all had two hits.

Oaks Christian 5, Newbury Park 2: Royce Clayton Jr. and Chris Tampoya each had two hits for the Lions (8-3). Joseph Steventon picked up the save.

Calabasas 11, Thousand Oaks 2: Junior Phoenix Call went four for four to lead the Coyotes.

Torrance 16, Lawndale 0: Tommy Adair improved to 5-0 with a complete game. Matt Chavez hit a three-run home run. Torrance is 13-1-1.

Simi Valley 11, Oak Park 2: Andrew Nykoluk had three RBIs and Ethan Pena went four for four to lead Simi Valley.

Royal 10, Camarillo 3: Trevor Hansen pitched the Highlanders to victory.

Reno 2, Etiwanda 1: The Eagles dropped a tournament game.

Warren 12, Mission Viejo 6: Hauze Fragoso and Julian Angulo each hit two home runs to power Warren.

Moorpark 8, Dos Pueblos 2: Jake Thrift had two hits and two RBIs and also struck out nine in six innings on the mound.

Tesoro 7, West Linn 6: The Titans improved to 12-1.

Westlake 3, Agoura 2: The Warriors scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Nate Johnson had two doubles to spark the Warriors.

Softball

JSerra 4, Rosary 2: Eva Hurtado struck out four and walked none in a complete game.

El Camino Real 19, Cleveland 0: Brooke DeSmet threw a five-inning perfect game and Camryn Fritz went three for three.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, Sierra Canyon 3: Marisela Gonzales had two hits and freshman Alexa Miranda had a two-run home run to lead the Knights.

Oaks Christian 10, Agoura 0: The Lions improved to 13-0.