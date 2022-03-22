Advertisement
High School Sports

Crespi rallies to defeat Harvard-Westlake in Mission League baseball

Isaiah Magdaleno of Crespi has been one of the best pitchers with a 4-0 record.
Isaiah Magdaleno of Crespi, a junior committed to Hawaii, is 4-0.
(Crespi)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It’s become clear in Mission League baseball that if you want to win the league, you’ll have to deal with a much-improved Crespi team and pitcher Isaiah Magdaleno.

Last week Magdaleno shut out Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. On Tuesday, he was the winning pitcher as the Celts (7-6, 4-3) rallied for three runs in the seventh to defeat Harvard-Westlake 4-3. He struck out four and limited the Wolverines to four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Nick Grajeda had a two-run single in the top of the seventh to wipe out a 2-1 Crespi deficit. Crespi added another run for a 4-2 lead going into the bottom of the seventh. Harvard-Westlake closed to 4-3 when Jack Truszkowski-Young came in to get the save with the final two outs.

Harvard-Westlake dropped to 11-3-1 and 7-2-1 in league.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 12, Chaminade 7: Madden Ocko had three hits, including a home run, for the Knights. Dean West and Jack Gurevich each contributed three RBIs.

Loyola 3, St. Francis 1: Joey Frey struck out six in five innings and Ryan Times had two hits for the Cubs.

Servite 7, Santa Margarita 2: After 12 consecutive wins to start the season, Santa Margarita suffered its first defeat in a Trinity League game.

Xavier Cardenas struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings. Servite gave him a 7-0 lead. Camden Clewett bailed out Cardenas of a bases-loaded situation in the sixth and picked up the save. Roman Martin, Mikiah Negrete and Austin Robago all had two hits.

Oaks Christian 5, Newbury Park 2: Royce Clayton Jr. and Chris Tampoya each had two hits for the Lions (8-3). Joseph Steventon picked up the save.

Calabasas 11, Thousand Oaks 2: Junior Phoenix Call went four for four to lead the Coyotes.

Torrance 16, Lawndale 0: Tommy Adair improved to 5-0 with a complete game. Matt Chavez hit a three-run home run. Torrance is 13-1-1.

Simi Valley 11, Oak Park 2: Andrew Nykoluk had three RBIs and Ethan Pena went four for four to lead Simi Valley.

Royal 10, Camarillo 3: Trevor Hansen pitched the Highlanders to victory.

Reno 2, Etiwanda 1: The Eagles dropped a tournament game.

Warren 12, Mission Viejo 6: Hauze Fragoso and Julian Angulo each hit two home runs to power Warren.

Moorpark 8, Dos Pueblos 2: Jake Thrift had two hits and two RBIs and also struck out nine in six innings on the mound.

Tesoro 7, West Linn 6: The Titans improved to 12-1.

Westlake 3, Agoura 2: The Warriors scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Nate Johnson had two doubles to spark the Warriors.

Softball

JSerra 4, Rosary 2: Eva Hurtado struck out four and walked none in a complete game.

El Camino Real 19, Cleveland 0: Brooke DeSmet threw a five-inning perfect game and Camryn Fritz went three for three.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, Sierra Canyon 3: Marisela Gonzales had two hits and freshman Alexa Miranda had a two-run home run to lead the Knights.

Oaks Christian 10, Agoura 0: The Lions improved to 13-0.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

