Southern California high school softball top 20 rankings

Here’s this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings in Southern California compiled by CalHiSports.com for The Times.

A softball catcher’s helmet and glove on the field.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.