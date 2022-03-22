Southern California high school softball top 20 rankings
Here’s this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings in Southern California compiled by CalHiSports.com for The Times.
(Previous rank in parentheses)
1. (1) Villa Park 13-0
2. (2) Oaks Christian 12-0
3. (3) Camarillo 12-1
4. (4) Eastvale Roosevelt 13-2
5. (5) Murrieta Mesa 15-5
6. (6) Los Alamitos 10-3
7. (7) Orange Lutheran 10–5
8. (8) Garden Grove Pacifica 13-3
9. (10) Westlake 10-1
10. (11) Mission Viejo 13-3-1
11. (12) Beaumont 11-0
12. (13) Norco 8-4
13. (14) Chino Hills 9-3
14. (15) South Torrance 14-0
15. (16) Torrance 14-3
16. (18) Whittier Christian 10-5
17. (20) Huntington Beach 6-3
18. (19) Anaheim Canyon 12-3
19. (9) Corona Centennial 10-3
20. (17) El Camino Real 9-3
