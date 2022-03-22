Advertisement
High School Sports

Southern California high school softball top 20 rankings

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Here’s this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings in Southern California compiled by CalHiSports.com for The Times.

(Previous rank in parentheses)

1. (1) Villa Park 13-0

2. (2) Oaks Christian 12-0

3. (3) Camarillo 12-1

4. (4) Eastvale Roosevelt 13-2

5. (5) Murrieta Mesa 15-5

6. (6) Los Alamitos 10-3

7. (7) Orange Lutheran 10–5

8. (8) Garden Grove Pacifica 13-3

9. (10) Westlake 10-1

10. (11) Mission Viejo 13-3-1

11. (12) Beaumont 11-0

12. (13) Norco 8-4

13. (14) Chino Hills 9-3

14. (15) South Torrance 14-0

15. (16) Torrance 14-3

16. (18) Whittier Christian 10-5

17. (20) Huntington Beach 6-3

18. (19) Anaheim Canyon 12-3

19. (9) Corona Centennial 10-3

20. (17) El Camino Real 9-3

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

