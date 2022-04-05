Oaks Christian is new No. 1 team in Southern California high school softball
Oaks Christian is the new No. 1 team in this week’s Southern California high school softball rankings by CalHiSports.com, through April 2 games.
(Previous rank in parentheses)
1. (2) Oaks Christian 16-0
2. (1) Villa Park 17-2
3. (3) Eastvale Roosevelt 14-2
4. (4) Murrieta Mesa 17-5
5. (16) Anaheim Canyon 18-3
6. (7) Garden Grove Pacifica 17-3
7. (8) Los Alamitos 16-5
8. (10) Beaumont 15-2
9. (17) Orange Lutheran 15-7
10. (16) Norco 13-6
11. (5) Westlake 15-3
12. (13) Mission Viejo 18-4
13. (9) Camarillo 15-3
14. (15) Whittier Christian 13-5
15. (18) El Camino Real 14-5-1
16. (6) Huntington Beach 9-5
17. (19) Riverside Poly 14-4
18. (NR) El Segundo 17-3
19. (12) Chino Hills 10-5
20. (NR) South Torrance 16-5
