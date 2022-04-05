Oaks Christian is new No. 1 team in Southern California high school softball

Oaks Christian is the new No. 1 team in this week’s Southern California high school softball rankings by CalHiSports.com, through April 2 games.

Oaks Christian players (from left) Micaela Kastor, Rylee McCoy, I’lovea Brittingham and Justine Lamber have led the Lions to No. 1 ranking.

