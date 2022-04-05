Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Oaks Christian is new No. 1 team in Southern California high school softball

Oaks Christian players (from left) Micaela Kastor, Rylee McCoy, I'lovea Brittingham and Justine Lamber pose for a photo.
Oaks Christian players (from left) Micaela Kastor, Rylee McCoy, I’lovea Brittingham and Justine Lamber have led the Lions to No. 1 ranking.
(Oaks Christian High)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

Oaks Christian is the new No. 1 team in this week’s Southern California high school softball rankings by CalHiSports.com, through April 2 games.

(Previous rank in parentheses)

1. (2) Oaks Christian 16-0

2. (1) Villa Park 17-2

3. (3) Eastvale Roosevelt 14-2

Advertisement

4. (4) Murrieta Mesa 17-5

5. (16) Anaheim Canyon 18-3

6. (7) Garden Grove Pacifica 17-3

7. (8) Los Alamitos 16-5

8. (10) Beaumont 15-2

9. (17) Orange Lutheran 15-7

10. (16) Norco 13-6

11. (5) Westlake 15-3

12. (13) Mission Viejo 18-4

13. (9) Camarillo 15-3

14. (15) Whittier Christian 13-5

15. (18) El Camino Real 14-5-1

16. (6) Huntington Beach 9-5

17. (19) Riverside Poly 14-4

18. (NR) El Segundo 17-3

19. (12) Chino Hills 10-5

20. (NR) South Torrance 16-5

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement