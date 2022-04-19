High school baseball and softball: Monday’s scores
BASEBALL
Aquinas 10, Linfield Christian 1
Arroyo Grande 6, Bishop Montgomery 1
Beckman 5, Barstow 4
Buena 5, St. Genevieve 2
Calabasas 5, Crespi 1
Canoga Park 12, Reseda 11
Chaminade 7, St. Bonaventure 2
Corona Centennial 6, Eastvale Roosevelt 3
Crossroads 3, Brentwood 0
Edison 6, Mission Viejo 1
Etiwanda 9, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Indio 13, Desert Hot Springs 12
La Puente 7, Ganesha 1
Los Angeles Kennedy 5, Hollywood 4
Montebello 4, El Rancho 2
Narbonne 2, St. Anthony 1
Northwood 6, Irvine 3
Paraclete 9, Cerritos 0
Pomona 2, Bassett 0
Portola 4, Laguna Hills 0
Rialto 5, Keppel 0
Rise Kohyang 24, Los Angeles Leadership 12
Riverside Poly 6, Riverside North 3
Rolling Hills Prep 7, Port of Los Angeles 6
Saugus 8, Oaks Christian 4
St. Paul 9, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 1
Upland 7, Los Osos 5
Valencia 2, St. Francis 1
Van Nuys 8, San Fernando 4
Venice 7, Salesian 5
Woodbridge 5, Irvine University 2
SOFTBALL
Arlington 6, Hillcrest 3
Beaumont 6,Redlands East Valley 0
Bellflower 10, Cerritos Valley Christian 0
Bravo 20, Maywood 1
Canoga Park 28, Reseda 5
Charter Oak 10, Covina 8
Dymally 24, Hawkins 11
Faith Baptist 9, Lancaster Desert Christian 4
Foothill Tech 17, Hueneme 2
Fountain Valley 24, Laguna Beach 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 14, Tustin 1
Gardena Serra 12, Lawndale 7
Granada Hills Kennedy 18, Panorama 0
Mira Costa 13, Peninsula 7
Northridge 17, Vaughn 0
Norwalk 3, Legacy 1
Redlands Adventist 18, Public Safety Academy 6
Riverside Poly 5, Valley View 4
San Dimas 5, Northview 0
San Fernando 14, Van Nuys 0
Santa Paula 2, Buena 1
Santa Rosa Academy 20, Temecula Prep 0
Sherman Oaks CES 19, Valley Arts/Sciences 9
South Torrance 8, El Segundo 0
Temescal Canyon 14, Canyon Springs 2
Triumph 21, North Valley Military 3
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.