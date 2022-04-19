Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Monday’s scores

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Aquinas 10, Linfield Christian 1

Arroyo Grande 6, Bishop Montgomery 1

Beckman 5, Barstow 4

Buena 5, St. Genevieve 2

Calabasas 5, Crespi 1

Canoga Park 12, Reseda 11

Chaminade 7, St. Bonaventure 2

Corona Centennial 6, Eastvale Roosevelt 3

Crossroads 3, Brentwood 0

Edison 6, Mission Viejo 1

Etiwanda 9, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Indio 13, Desert Hot Springs 12

La Puente 7, Ganesha 1

Los Angeles Kennedy 5, Hollywood 4

Montebello 4, El Rancho 2

Narbonne 2, St. Anthony 1

Northwood 6, Irvine 3

Paraclete 9, Cerritos 0

Pomona 2, Bassett 0

Portola 4, Laguna Hills 0

Rialto 5, Keppel 0

Rise Kohyang 24, Los Angeles Leadership 12

Riverside Poly 6, Riverside North 3

Rolling Hills Prep 7, Port of Los Angeles 6

Saugus 8, Oaks Christian 4

St. Paul 9, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 1

Upland 7, Los Osos 5

Valencia 2, St. Francis 1

Van Nuys 8, San Fernando 4

Venice 7, Salesian 5

Woodbridge 5, Irvine University 2

SOFTBALL

Arlington 6, Hillcrest 3

Beaumont 6,Redlands East Valley 0

Bellflower 10, Cerritos Valley Christian 0

Bravo 20, Maywood 1

Canoga Park 28, Reseda 5

Charter Oak 10, Covina 8

Dymally 24, Hawkins 11

Faith Baptist 9, Lancaster Desert Christian 4

Foothill Tech 17, Hueneme 2

Fountain Valley 24, Laguna Beach 0

Garden Grove Pacifica 14, Tustin 1

Gardena Serra 12, Lawndale 7

Granada Hills Kennedy 18, Panorama 0

Mira Costa 13, Peninsula 7

Northridge 17, Vaughn 0

Norwalk 3, Legacy 1

Redlands Adventist 18, Public Safety Academy 6

Riverside Poly 5, Valley View 4

San Dimas 5, Northview 0

San Fernando 14, Van Nuys 0

Santa Paula 2, Buena 1

Santa Rosa Academy 20, Temecula Prep 0

Sherman Oaks CES 19, Valley Arts/Sciences 9

South Torrance 8, El Segundo 0

Temescal Canyon 14, Canyon Springs 2

Triumph 21, North Valley Military 3

