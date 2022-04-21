Boras Classic: Zach Brown pitches Villa Park into championship game

Junior Zach Brown of Villa Park is having an MVP week at the Boras Classic. On Tuesday, he hit a game-winning home run in the ninth inning. On Thursday, he struck out five, walked none and gave up six hits in leading the Spartans past Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2-1 in the semifinals.

Villa Park (23-2) advances to Friday’s 6 p.m. championship game at Santa Ana Mater Dei against JSerra, a 4-1 winner over Orange Lutheran behind pitcher JJ Hollis, who threw a complete game, and Trent Caraway, who had three hits.

Notre Dame pitchers went 17 2/3 innings without giving up a run in the Boras Classic until Gavin Grahovac’s RBI single with two out in the bottom of the fourth tied the score at 1-1. They Tyler Gordon followed with an RBI single for a 2-1 lead. Both runs were unearned.

Meanwhile, Brown’s ability to throw strikes and let his defenders do the rest has sent Villa Park into Friday’s championship game.

Huntington Beach 6, Point Loma 5: The Oilers won in eight innings. Brian Trujillo drove in the winning run. He finished with three hits.

Servite 5, Corona 1: Trevor Schmidt was the winning pitcher and also contributed two RBIs.

Mater Dei 2, Yucaipa 1: The Monarchs won their first game in the consolation bracket of the Boras Classic.

Foothill 2, Sierra Canyon 1: The Knights won in 10 innings. Brady Schrank had four strikeouts in five innings.

Crespi 3, Agoura 2: Isaiah Magdaleno had the walk-off hit in the 11th inning for Crespi. Nick Grajeda had three hits.

Bishop Amat 7, Long Beach Millikan 6: Luke Viola had three hits and three RBIs for Bishop Amat.

Valencia 12, Simi Valley 7: The Vikings scored 10 runs in the first inning.

Trabuco Hills 16, San Clemente 4: Bobby Gray hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with seven RBIs to help Trabuco Hills clinch the Sea View League championship.

Woodbridge 4, Beckman 3: Matthew Kuromoto threw a complete game for Woodbridge.

Chaminade 3, Calabasas 2: Wolf Mahony had a home run for Chaminade. Spencer Kratt threw a complete game for the Eagles.

Moorpark 3, Royal 2: Kyle Muniz delivered the walk-off hit in the seventh for Moorpark.

Sun Valley Poly 9, San Fernando 0: Manny Najar threw five shutout innings with five strikeouts.

Bonita 7, Colony 0: Garrett Patterson struck out 11 to help Bonita clinch the Palomares League title.

Softball

Villa Park 2, Esperanza 0: In an important game to help Villa Park claim a playoff spot, Sydney Somerndike struck out 12 and returned to the top form she had before suffering an ankle injury.

Mater Dei 1, JSerra 0: Justice Alcarez gave up one hit in eight innings for Mater Dei.

