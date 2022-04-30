High school lacrosse: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Wild-card games, Monday, 3:15 p.m.
A--Newbury Park at Yorba Linda
B--St. Francis at Mira Costa
C--Newport Harbor at Santa Margarita
D--Harvard-Westlake at Tesoro
E--Oaks Christian at Los Alamitos
First round, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Mater Dei
Winner wild-card B at Trabuco Hills
Corona Santiago at Loyola
Westlake at #4 Corona del Mar
Winner wild-card C at #3 Foothill
Winner wild-card D at Agoura
Winner wild-card E at Palos Verdes
#2 St. Margaret’s at Sierra Canyon
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Saugus, bye
Cate, bye
Culver City, bye
Redondo at Northwood
Temecula Valley, bye
Oak Park at King
Santa Barbara at Viewpoint
#4 Aliso Niguel, bye
#3 Beckman, bye
Edison at Great Oak
West Ranch, bye
JSerra at San Marcos
Peninsula at Woodbridge
Huntington Beach at San Juan Hills
Santa Monica, bye
Brentwood at #2 St. John Bosco
DIVISION 3
Wild-card games, Monday, 3:15 p.m.
A--Glendale at #4 Mission Viejo
B--Orange Lutheran at Damien
First round, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
Long Beach Poly at #1 Vista Murrieta
Crean Lutheran at Thacher
Hart at Long Beach Wilson
Winner wild-card A at Riverside Poly
Eastvale Roosevelt at #3 Anaheim Canyon
Irvine University at Linfield Christian
Winner wild-card B at Millikan
Downey at #2 Crescenta Valley
NOTES: Second round (Div. 2) and quarterfinals (Div. 1 and 3), Friday; quarterfinals (Div. 2) and semifinals (Div. 1 and 3), May 9; semifinals (Div. 2), May 11. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Edison at #1 Foothill
#4 Palos Verdes at Newbury Park
San Clemente at #3 Santa Margarita
St. Margaret’s at #2 Redondo
DIVISION 2
Wild-card game, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Royal at Trabuco Hills
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Irvine University at #1 Mater Dei
Wild-card winner at Dos Pueblos
JSerra at Murrieta Mesa
#4 Westlake at Beckman
#3 Newport Harbor at Chaminade
San Juan Hills at Corona Santiago
Anaheim Canyon at Crescenta Valley
#2 Corona del Mar at West Ranch
DIVISION 3
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Mira Costa at Valencia
Chadwick at King
Yorba Linda at Millikan
Woodbridge, bye
Glendale at San Marcos
Rosary at Segerstrom
Murrieta Valley at El Toro
#4 Culver City, bye
#3 Village Christian, bye
Eastvale Roosevelt at Mission Viejo
Vista Murrieta at Placentia Valencia
Cate at Santa Monica
Northwood at Chaparral
Orange Lutheran at Long Beach Wilson
El Segundo at Simi Valley
#2 Marlborough, bye
NOTES: Second round (Div. 3), quarterfinals (Div. 2) and semifinals (Div. 1), May 7; quarterfinals (Div. 3) and semifinals (Div. 2), May 10; semifinals (Div. 3), May 12. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.
