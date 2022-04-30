Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school lacrosse: Southern Section playoff pairings

A closeup, detail view of a lacrosse stick.
(Steve Luciano / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

Wild-card games, Monday, 3:15 p.m.

A--Newbury Park at Yorba Linda

B--St. Francis at Mira Costa

C--Newport Harbor at Santa Margarita

D--Harvard-Westlake at Tesoro

E--Oaks Christian at Los Alamitos

First round, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Mater Dei

Winner wild-card B at Trabuco Hills

Corona Santiago at Loyola

Westlake at #4 Corona del Mar

Winner wild-card C at #3 Foothill

Winner wild-card D at Agoura

Winner wild-card E at Palos Verdes

#2 St. Margaret’s at Sierra Canyon

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Saugus, bye

Cate, bye

Culver City, bye

Redondo at Northwood

Temecula Valley, bye

Oak Park at King

Santa Barbara at Viewpoint

#4 Aliso Niguel, bye

#3 Beckman, bye

Edison at Great Oak

West Ranch, bye

JSerra at San Marcos

Peninsula at Woodbridge

Huntington Beach at San Juan Hills

Santa Monica, bye

Brentwood at #2 St. John Bosco

DIVISION 3

Wild-card games, Monday, 3:15 p.m.

A--Glendale at #4 Mission Viejo

B--Orange Lutheran at Damien

First round, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

Long Beach Poly at #1 Vista Murrieta

Crean Lutheran at Thacher

Hart at Long Beach Wilson

Winner wild-card A at Riverside Poly

Eastvale Roosevelt at #3 Anaheim Canyon

Irvine University at Linfield Christian

Winner wild-card B at Millikan

Downey at #2 Crescenta Valley

NOTES: Second round (Div. 2) and quarterfinals (Div. 1 and 3), Friday; quarterfinals (Div. 2) and semifinals (Div. 1 and 3), May 9; semifinals (Div. 2), May 11. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Edison at #1 Foothill

#4 Palos Verdes at Newbury Park

San Clemente at #3 Santa Margarita

St. Margaret’s at #2 Redondo

DIVISION 2

Wild-card game, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Royal at Trabuco Hills

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Irvine University at #1 Mater Dei

Wild-card winner at Dos Pueblos

JSerra at Murrieta Mesa

#4 Westlake at Beckman

#3 Newport Harbor at Chaminade

San Juan Hills at Corona Santiago

Anaheim Canyon at Crescenta Valley

#2 Corona del Mar at West Ranch

DIVISION 3

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Mira Costa at Valencia

Chadwick at King

Yorba Linda at Millikan

Woodbridge, bye

Glendale at San Marcos

Rosary at Segerstrom

Murrieta Valley at El Toro

#4 Culver City, bye

#3 Village Christian, bye

Eastvale Roosevelt at Mission Viejo

Vista Murrieta at Placentia Valencia

Cate at Santa Monica

Northwood at Chaparral

Orange Lutheran at Long Beach Wilson

El Segundo at Simi Valley

#2 Marlborough, bye

NOTES: Second round (Div. 3), quarterfinals (Div. 2) and semifinals (Div. 1), May 7; quarterfinals (Div. 3) and semifinals (Div. 2), May 10; semifinals (Div. 3), May 12. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement