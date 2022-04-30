Romeo Doubs will get a chance to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers

Life works in strange ways. Romeo Doubs, who was a quarterback for a double-wing T offense in high school at Los Angeles Jefferson, was drafted on Saturday in the fourth round, No. 132 overall, to be a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers and catch passes from future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I think it’s awesome,” said former Nevada assistant Eric Scott, who recruited Doubs to Nevada to play receiver. “That is a great pick and a great place. It’s amazing.”

Doubs, 6 feet 2 and 200 pounds, had 225 receptions for 3,322 yards and 26 touchdowns in his Nevada career. He had 80 catches for 1,109 yards as a senior. He wasn’t highly recruited at Jefferson but Scott was the head coach at Los Angeles High when he saw Doubs’ athleticism as a sophomore and he made a big impression.

“A lot of people wanted him to play defensive back. I thought he’d be a great receiver,” said Scott, now an assistant at San Jose State. “I had the luxury of playing against him. He played quarterback, running back, safety. When you watch film and watch him around, you spot who is the most talented athlete on the field.”

Doubs said, “I’ve been taking my time working my tail off to fulfill this opportunity to the best of my ability.”

His high school coach, David Wiltz, said, “All the work that he put in day in and day out is what has him in this position to continue playing at the next level.”

A positive comeback story continues for Jack Jones, a cornerback from Arizona State who was a star recruit at Long Beach Poly and originally signed and played for USC. He was chosen by the New England Patriots in the fourth round (No. 121 overall).

Jones was a sophomore starter for USC in 2017, then was dismissed from school in 2018 for academic issues. In the summer, he was arrested for burglary that resulted in a guilty plea to a second-degree misdemeanor. He went to Moorpark College to improve his grades.

Arizona State coach Herm Edwards decided to give him a second chance in 2019. Last season, Jones had 42 tackles and three interceptions.

Former Long Beach Poly coach Raul Lara, who coached Jones as a freshman and sophomore, said he “was one of those kids you knew from an early age could be a special kid” in the mode of former Poly standouts Marcedes Lewis, JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeSean Jackson.

“Arizona State gave him a second chance to rejuvenate his football career and now he has a chance to play in the NFL,” Lara said.

Poly has sent the most alumni from any high school in America to the NFL at more than 60, and has Jones and Matt Corral (Carolina Panthers) from this year’s draft.

Vista Murrieta graduate Khalil Shakir, a receiver from Boise State, was chosen by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round (No. 148). He runs 40 yards in 4.43 seconds and was used in a variety of roles during his high school days, returning punts and kickoffs. Former Fontana Kaiser running back Tyler Allgeier from Brigham Young went to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 151. He was a walk-on for the Cougars.

UCLA receiver Kyle Philips was taken by the Tennessee Titans at No. 163. Center Luke Wattenberg, who played for San Juan Capistrano JSerra and Washington, was chosen No. 171 by the Denver Broncos.

In the sixth round, former Santa Margarita tight end Grant Calcaterra from Southern Methodist went No. 198 to the Philadelphia Eagles. USC running back Keaontay Ingram was chosen by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 201.

In the seventh round, the Las Vegas Raiders selected UCLA running back Brittain Brown (No. 250), Cal defensive back Elijah Hicks from La Mirada High went to the Chicago Bears at No. 254.