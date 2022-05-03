High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Irvine University
#5 Peninsula at #4 Woodbridge
#6 Palos Verdes at #3 Calabasas
#7 Claremont at #2 Corona del Mar
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m. unless noted
#1 San Marcos, bye
Newbury Park at West Ranch
West Torrance at Arcadia, 4;15 p.m.
Viewpoint, bye
San Marino, bye
Anaheim Canyon at Palm Desert
Santa Margarita at Los Osos
Simi Valley at #4 Loyola
#3 Mira Costa at Great Oak
La Canada at Buckley
Yorba Linda at Servite, 1:30 p.m.
Northwood at Sage Hill
Foothill, bye
Westlake at Brentwood
Laguna Beach at King
#2 Portola at San Clemente
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Beckman at San Juan Hills
Xavier Prep at Walnut
Aliso Niguel at Troy
Crescenta Valley at Placentia Valencia
Hart at Marina
Windward at South Torrance
Temple City at Oak Park
Burbank at #4 Dos Pueblos
Crean Lutheran at #3 Los Alamitos
Palm Springs at Temecula Valley
Ayala at Etiwanda
Tesoro at Villa Park
Cypress at Sunny Hills
Huntington Beach at Diamond Bar
Valencia at Torrance
#2 Redondo at Millikan
DIVISION 3
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m. unless noted
#1 Royal at Warren
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 12, Le Lycee 6 (Tuesday)
Burbank Burroughs at Cate
Murrieta Valley at Corona Centennial
Upland at Redlands
Saugus at Ventura
Whitney at La Serna
Bolsa Grande at #4 St. Margaret’s
Orange Lutheran at #3 Capistrano Valley
Rowland at El Dorado
Redlands East Valley at Riverside Poly
Alta Loma at Rio Mesa
Beverly Hills at Oxford Academy
Corona Santiago at Gahr
Foothill Tech at Carpinteria
#2 Flintridge Prep at Keppel
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Webb 14, Silverado 4
Long Beach Wilson 17, Riverside Notre Dame 1
Oakwood 16, Santa Fe 2
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Thacher at #1 Cerritos
San Dimas at Granite Hills
Citrus Valley at Valley View
Rancho Alamitos at Jurupa Valley
Webb at Arlington
Coachella Valley at Riverside North
Buena at Montclair
#4 Heritage at Sultana
Long Beach Wilson at #3 Maranatha
Quartz Hill at Arrowhead Christian
Fullerton at Magnolia
Santa Ynez at Arroyo
Oakwood at Westminster La Quinta
Nordhoff at Bishop Montgomery
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Yucca Valley
#2 Long Beach Poly at Costa Mesa
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Laguna Blanca 14, El Monte 4
Chaffey 9, Rim of the World 9 (Chaffey won on games, 76-70)
Schurr 13, Sierra Vista 5
Garden Grove 16, West Valley 2
Jurupa Hills 15, Santa Ana Valley 3
Moreno Valley 13, Desert Hot Springs 5
Segerstrom 12, Pasadena Marshall 6
Garey 12, Paloma Valley 6
Rubidoux 12, Bishop Amat 6
Village Christian 18, Highland 0
Patriot 17, Orange Vista 1
Chino 11, Northview 7
Cerritos Valley Christian 10, Orange 8
Barstow 15, Knight 3
Temescal Canyon 15, Workman 3
Ramona 12, Indio 6
Arroyo Valley 13, Apple Valley 5
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Chaffey at #1 Laguna Blanca
Schurr at Whittier
Garden Grove at Summit
Jurupa Hills at La Salle
Moreno Valley at San Gabriel
Segerstrom at Norwalk
Garey at Lancaster
Rubidoux at #4 West Covina
Village Christian at #3 Edgewood
Patriot at Grand Terrace
Chino at Western
Cerritos Valley Christian at Westminster
Barstow at Downey
Temescal Canyon at Mayfair
Ramona at Citrus Hill
Arroyo Valley at #2 Geffen
Notes: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, May 11, 3 p.m. Championships, May 13 at Claremont Club.
