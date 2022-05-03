Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Irvine University

#5 Peninsula at #4 Woodbridge

#6 Palos Verdes at #3 Calabasas

#7 Claremont at #2 Corona del Mar

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m. unless noted

#1 San Marcos, bye

Newbury Park at West Ranch

West Torrance at Arcadia, 4;15 p.m.

Viewpoint, bye

San Marino, bye

Anaheim Canyon at Palm Desert

Santa Margarita at Los Osos

Simi Valley at #4 Loyola

#3 Mira Costa at Great Oak

La Canada at Buckley

Yorba Linda at Servite, 1:30 p.m.

Northwood at Sage Hill

Foothill, bye

Westlake at Brentwood

Laguna Beach at King

#2 Portola at San Clemente

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Beckman at San Juan Hills

Xavier Prep at Walnut

Aliso Niguel at Troy

Crescenta Valley at Placentia Valencia

Hart at Marina

Windward at South Torrance

Temple City at Oak Park

Burbank at #4 Dos Pueblos

Crean Lutheran at #3 Los Alamitos

Palm Springs at Temecula Valley

Ayala at Etiwanda

Tesoro at Villa Park

Cypress at Sunny Hills

Huntington Beach at Diamond Bar

Valencia at Torrance

#2 Redondo at Millikan

DIVISION 3

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m. unless noted

#1 Royal at Warren

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 12, Le Lycee 6 (Tuesday)

Burbank Burroughs at Cate

Murrieta Valley at Corona Centennial

Upland at Redlands

Saugus at Ventura

Whitney at La Serna

Bolsa Grande at #4 St. Margaret’s

Orange Lutheran at #3 Capistrano Valley

Rowland at El Dorado

Redlands East Valley at Riverside Poly

Alta Loma at Rio Mesa

Beverly Hills at Oxford Academy

Corona Santiago at Gahr

Foothill Tech at Carpinteria

#2 Flintridge Prep at Keppel

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Webb 14, Silverado 4

Long Beach Wilson 17, Riverside Notre Dame 1

Oakwood 16, Santa Fe 2

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Thacher at #1 Cerritos

San Dimas at Granite Hills

Citrus Valley at Valley View

Rancho Alamitos at Jurupa Valley

Webb at Arlington

Coachella Valley at Riverside North

Buena at Montclair

#4 Heritage at Sultana

Long Beach Wilson at #3 Maranatha

Quartz Hill at Arrowhead Christian

Fullerton at Magnolia

Santa Ynez at Arroyo

Oakwood at Westminster La Quinta

Nordhoff at Bishop Montgomery

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Yucca Valley

#2 Long Beach Poly at Costa Mesa

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Laguna Blanca 14, El Monte 4

Chaffey 9, Rim of the World 9 (Chaffey won on games, 76-70)

Schurr 13, Sierra Vista 5

Garden Grove 16, West Valley 2

Jurupa Hills 15, Santa Ana Valley 3

Moreno Valley 13, Desert Hot Springs 5

Segerstrom 12, Pasadena Marshall 6

Garey 12, Paloma Valley 6

Rubidoux 12, Bishop Amat 6

Village Christian 18, Highland 0

Patriot 17, Orange Vista 1

Chino 11, Northview 7

Cerritos Valley Christian 10, Orange 8

Barstow 15, Knight 3

Temescal Canyon 15, Workman 3

Ramona 12, Indio 6

Arroyo Valley 13, Apple Valley 5

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Chaffey at #1 Laguna Blanca

Schurr at Whittier

Garden Grove at Summit

Jurupa Hills at La Salle

Moreno Valley at San Gabriel

Segerstrom at Norwalk

Garey at Lancaster

Rubidoux at #4 West Covina

Village Christian at #3 Edgewood

Patriot at Grand Terrace

Chino at Western

Cerritos Valley Christian at Westminster

Barstow at Downey

Temescal Canyon at Mayfair

Ramona at Citrus Hill

Arroyo Valley at #2 Geffen

Notes: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, May 11, 3 p.m. Championships, May 13 at Claremont Club.

