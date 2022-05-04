Badminton: Playoff pairings and results
BADMINTON
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
#1 Arcadia, bye
South Pasadena at #4 Walnut
San Marino at #3 Westminster
#2 Diamond Bar, bye
Notes: Semifinals, May 11, 3 p.m.; championship, May 14, 1:30 p.m. at Arcadia.
DIVISION 1
First round, Friday, 3 p.m.
Sierra Vista at #1 Keppel
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Nogales
Fountain Valley at Long Beach Wilson
Baldwin Park at #4 Redlands East Valley
Marina at #3 Long Beach Poly
Loma Linda Academy at Alhambra
Pasadena Poly at Redlands
Long Beach Cabrillo at #2 Cerritos
Notes: Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 3 p.m.; championship, May 14, 10 a.m. at Arcadia.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.