High School Sports

Badminton: Playoff pairings and results

By Times staff
BADMINTON

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

#1 Arcadia, bye

South Pasadena at #4 Walnut

San Marino at #3 Westminster

#2 Diamond Bar, bye

Notes: Semifinals, May 11, 3 p.m.; championship, May 14, 1:30 p.m. at Arcadia.

DIVISION 1

First round, Friday, 3 p.m.

Sierra Vista at #1 Keppel

Hacienda Heights Wilson at Nogales

Fountain Valley at Long Beach Wilson

Baldwin Park at #4 Redlands East Valley

Marina at #3 Long Beach Poly

Loma Linda Academy at Alhambra

Pasadena Poly at Redlands

Long Beach Cabrillo at #2 Cerritos

Notes: Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 3 p.m.; championship, May 14, 10 a.m. at Arcadia.

