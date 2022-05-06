Cole Clark throws shutout to help Sherman Oaks Notre Dame open playoffs with win

It has been high school baseball season absent of dominating pitchers, but senior Cole Clark of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is certainly making a late-season run of entering the conversation.

The Loyola Marymount commit threw a one-hitter on Friday to lead the Knights to a 3-0 victory over Mira Costa in an opening game of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. He struck out seven and walked two.

“His last four outings have been like this,” Notre Dame coach Tom Dill said. “He throws four pitches for strikes any time. When you can do that, it’s like playing a video game. It’s pretty amazing.”

Notre Dame will play El Dorado on Tuesday. El Dorado knocked off Yucaipa 3-2.

Servite 3, Corona del Mar 2: Mikiah Negrete continued his consistency, striking out 11 in a complete-game performance for Servite.

Newport Harbor 7, San Clemente 1: Joey Wright had three hits and three RBIs for Newport Harbor. Trent Liolios struck out 11.

San Dimas 3, Arcadia 2: Kasen Khansarinia had a home run and added an RBI single in the 11th inning for the victory.

Bonita 6, Damien 1: Bonita advances to play top-seeded Orange Lutheran on Tuesday.

JSerra 4, West Ranch 1: David Horn, Owen Fuller and Brandon Chang each had two hits for JSerra. Horn got the save with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

Bishop Amat 4, Ocean View 1: Jake Hernandez finished with three hits to spark the Lancers.

Santa Margarita 13, Trabuco Hills 10: Blake Balsz and Luke Lavin each finished with four hits to power the Eagles. Will Burns hit two home runs for Trabuco Hills while Bobby Gray had three hits.

Villa Park 3, Ayala 2: AJ Krodel and Brandon Luu combined on a six-hitter. Tyler Gordon had three hits and Zach Brown drove in two runs.

Harvard-Westlake 3, Los Alamitos 2: The Wolverines had to withstand a Los Alamitos rally in the seventh after taking a 3-0 lead. Alex Shane got the save. Jacob Galloway contributed a two-run single in support of starter Tommy Bridges.

Monrovia 1, Crespi 0: Monrovia scored a run in the first inning and made it stand up in a Division 3 pitching duel.

Oaks Christian 8, Rio Mesa 6: Royce Clayton Jr. hit a two-run home run in the seventh to break a 6-6 tie.

Track

Colin Sahlman of Newbury Park isn’t running in the Southern Section prelims, focusing on other goals, and one he achieved on Friday was setting a state record for 1,500 meters at 3:39.59 at the Sound Running meet at JSerra.

Dijon Stanley of Granada Hills won the 400 in 48.92 and the 200 in 21.88 at the West Valley League finals at Birmingham. Sofia Abrego of Granada Hills took the girls’ 1,600 in 5:19.07. Football standout Arlis Boardingham won the triple jump in 43-9 1/2.