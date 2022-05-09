Advertisement
High School Sports

City Section baseball playoff pairings

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

OPEN DIVISION

First round, May 17, 3 p.m.

#9 Chatsworth at #8 Carson

#12 Cleveland at #5 Los Angeles Roosevelt

#11 Sun Valley Poly at #6 Los Angeles Marshall

#10 San Pedro at #7 Sylmar

Quarterfinals, May 20, 3 p.m.

Carson/Chatsworth winner at #1 Granada Hills

Roosevelt/Cleveland winner at #4 Palisades

Marshall/Poly winner at #3 El Camino Real

Sylmar/San Pedro winner at #2 Birmingham

DIVISION I

Play-in games, Friday, 3 p.m.

#17 Valley Arts/Sciences at #16 South Gate

#18 Westchester at #15 Roybal

Second round, May 18, 3 p.m.

South Gate/Valley Arts/Sciences winner at #1 Taft

#9 Los Angeles Hamilton at #8 North Hollywood

#12 Verdugo Hills at #5 Narbonne

#13 Torres at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#14 Los Angeles CES at #3 Garfield

#11 Wilmington Banning at #6 South East

#10 San Fernando at #7 Venice

Roybal/Westchester winner at #2 Bell

DIVISION II

Play-in games, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#17 Arleta at #16 Port of Los Angeles

#20 West Adams at #13 Fairfax

#19 Canoga Park at #14 Gardena

#18 Grant at #15 Sotomayor

Second round, May 17, 3 p.m.

Port of Los Angeles/Arleta winner at #1 Van Nuys

#9 Eagle Rock at #8 Monroe

#12 Bravo at #5 Franklin

Fairfax/West Adams winner at #4 Los Angeles Wilson

Gardena/Canoga Park winner at #3 Maywood CES

#11 Los Angeles at #6 Harbor Teacher Prep

#10 Vaughn at #7 Fremont

Sotomayor/Grant winner at #2 Legacy

DIVISION III

Play-in games, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#17 Camino Nuevo at #16 Bright Star

#20 Los Angeles Kennedy at #13 Central City Value

#19 at #14 Fulton

#18 Rise Kohyang at #15 University Prep Value

Second round, May 16, 3 p.m.

Bright Star/Camino Nuevo winner at #1 King/Drew

#9 Lakeview at #8 Alliance Smidt Tech

#12 Sun Valley Magnet at #5 Reseda

Central City Value/Los Angeles Kennedy winner at #4 Marquez

Fulton/Hawkins winner at #3 North Valley Military

#11 Sherman Oaks CES at #6 Santee

#10 Triumph at #7 Animo De La Hoya

University Prep Value/18 winner at #2 Mendez

NOTES: Quarterfinals, (Div. III), May 18, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals, (Div. II), May 19, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals, (Div. I), May 20, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. II-III), May 23, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. I), May 24, doubleheader at USC; semifinals (Open Division), May 25, doubleheader at USC. Championships, May 27 at Birmingham (Div. III at 3 p.m., Div. II at 6 p.m.) and May 28 at Dodger Stadium (Div. I at 10 a.m., Open Division at 1 p.m.).

