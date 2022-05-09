City Section baseball playoff pairings
BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION
First round, May 17, 3 p.m.
#9 Chatsworth at #8 Carson
#12 Cleveland at #5 Los Angeles Roosevelt
#11 Sun Valley Poly at #6 Los Angeles Marshall
#10 San Pedro at #7 Sylmar
Quarterfinals, May 20, 3 p.m.
Carson/Chatsworth winner at #1 Granada Hills
Roosevelt/Cleveland winner at #4 Palisades
Marshall/Poly winner at #3 El Camino Real
Sylmar/San Pedro winner at #2 Birmingham
DIVISION I
Play-in games, Friday, 3 p.m.
#17 Valley Arts/Sciences at #16 South Gate
#18 Westchester at #15 Roybal
Second round, May 18, 3 p.m.
South Gate/Valley Arts/Sciences winner at #1 Taft
#9 Los Angeles Hamilton at #8 North Hollywood
#12 Verdugo Hills at #5 Narbonne
#13 Torres at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#14 Los Angeles CES at #3 Garfield
#11 Wilmington Banning at #6 South East
#10 San Fernando at #7 Venice
Roybal/Westchester winner at #2 Bell
DIVISION II
Play-in games, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#17 Arleta at #16 Port of Los Angeles
#20 West Adams at #13 Fairfax
#19 Canoga Park at #14 Gardena
#18 Grant at #15 Sotomayor
Second round, May 17, 3 p.m.
Port of Los Angeles/Arleta winner at #1 Van Nuys
#9 Eagle Rock at #8 Monroe
#12 Bravo at #5 Franklin
Fairfax/West Adams winner at #4 Los Angeles Wilson
Gardena/Canoga Park winner at #3 Maywood CES
#11 Los Angeles at #6 Harbor Teacher Prep
#10 Vaughn at #7 Fremont
Sotomayor/Grant winner at #2 Legacy
DIVISION III
Play-in games, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#17 Camino Nuevo at #16 Bright Star
#20 Los Angeles Kennedy at #13 Central City Value
#19 at #14 Fulton
#18 Rise Kohyang at #15 University Prep Value
Second round, May 16, 3 p.m.
Bright Star/Camino Nuevo winner at #1 King/Drew
#9 Lakeview at #8 Alliance Smidt Tech
#12 Sun Valley Magnet at #5 Reseda
Central City Value/Los Angeles Kennedy winner at #4 Marquez
Fulton/Hawkins winner at #3 North Valley Military
#11 Sherman Oaks CES at #6 Santee
#10 Triumph at #7 Animo De La Hoya
University Prep Value/18 winner at #2 Mendez
NOTES: Quarterfinals, (Div. III), May 18, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals, (Div. II), May 19, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals, (Div. I), May 20, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. II-III), May 23, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. I), May 24, doubleheader at USC; semifinals (Open Division), May 25, doubleheader at USC. Championships, May 27 at Birmingham (Div. III at 3 p.m., Div. II at 6 p.m.) and May 28 at Dodger Stadium (Div. I at 10 a.m., Open Division at 1 p.m.).
