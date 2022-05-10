High school girls’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Tuesday
Murrieta Mesa 10, Mater Dei 9
Newport Harbor 10, Corona del Mar 6
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Mira Costa 10, Woodbridge 3
Culver City 17, Rosary 3
Village Christian 17, Vista Murrieta 9
Marlborough 13, Chaparral 10
Semifinals, Thursday
#4 Culver City at #1 Mira Costa
#3 Village Christian at #2 Marlborough
Championships at Downey
Division 1: #3 Santa Margarita vs. #1 Foothill, Friday, 4 p.m.
Division 2: Murrieta Mesa vs. #3 Newport Harbor, Saturday, 4 p.m.
Division 3: teams tbd, Saturday, 10 a.m.
