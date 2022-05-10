Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Tuesday

Murrieta Mesa 10, Mater Dei 9

Newport Harbor 10, Corona del Mar 6

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Mira Costa 10, Woodbridge 3

Culver City 17, Rosary 3

Village Christian 17, Vista Murrieta 9

Marlborough 13, Chaparral 10

Semifinals, Thursday

#4 Culver City at #1 Mira Costa

#3 Village Christian at #2 Marlborough

Championships at Downey

Division 1: #3 Santa Margarita vs. #1 Foothill, Friday, 4 p.m.

Division 2: Murrieta Mesa vs. #3 Newport Harbor, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Division 3: teams tbd, Saturday, 10 a.m.

