High School Sports

High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

CITY BASEBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#9 Chatsworth at #1 Granada Hills

#5 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #4 Palisades

#11 Sun Valley Poly at #3 El Camino Real

#10 San Pedro at #2 Birmingham

DIVISION I

Second round, Wednesday

Taft 11, South Gate 0

North Hollywood 5, Los Angeles Hamilton 3

Narbonne 6, Verdugo Hills 3

Granada Hills Kennedy 5, Torres 4

Garfield 12, Los Angeles CES 1

South East 2, Wilmington Banning 1

Venice 10, San Fernando 4

Bell 3, Westchester 2

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 North Hollywood at #1 Taft

#5 Narbonne at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#6 South East at #3 Garfield

#7 Venice at #2 Bell

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#9 Eagle Rock at #1 Van Nuys

#5 Franklin at #4 Los Angeles Wilson

#6 Harbor Teacher Prep at #3 Maywood CES

#7 Fremont at #2 Legacy

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

King/Drew 10, Lakeview 3

Marquez 3, Reseda 1

North Valley Military 14, Santee 5

Mendez 10, Animo De La Hoya 5

Semifinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

#4 Marquez at #1 King/Drew

#3 North Valley Military at #2 Mendez

NOTES: Semifinals (Div. II), Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. I), Tuesday, doubleheader at USC; semifinals (Open Division), May 25, doubleheader at USC. Championships, May 27 at Birmingham (Div. III at 3 p.m., Div. II at 6 p.m.) and May 28 at Dodger Stadium (Div. I at 10 a.m., Open Division at 1 p.m.).

