High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#9 Chatsworth at #1 Granada Hills
#5 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #4 Palisades
#11 Sun Valley Poly at #3 El Camino Real
#10 San Pedro at #2 Birmingham
DIVISION I
Second round, Wednesday
Taft 11, South Gate 0
North Hollywood 5, Los Angeles Hamilton 3
Narbonne 6, Verdugo Hills 3
Granada Hills Kennedy 5, Torres 4
Garfield 12, Los Angeles CES 1
South East 2, Wilmington Banning 1
Venice 10, San Fernando 4
Bell 3, Westchester 2
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 North Hollywood at #1 Taft
#5 Narbonne at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#6 South East at #3 Garfield
#7 Venice at #2 Bell
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#9 Eagle Rock at #1 Van Nuys
#5 Franklin at #4 Los Angeles Wilson
#6 Harbor Teacher Prep at #3 Maywood CES
#7 Fremont at #2 Legacy
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
King/Drew 10, Lakeview 3
Marquez 3, Reseda 1
North Valley Military 14, Santee 5
Mendez 10, Animo De La Hoya 5
Semifinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
#4 Marquez at #1 King/Drew
#3 North Valley Military at #2 Mendez
NOTES: Semifinals (Div. II), Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. I), Tuesday, doubleheader at USC; semifinals (Open Division), May 25, doubleheader at USC. Championships, May 27 at Birmingham (Div. III at 3 p.m., Div. II at 6 p.m.) and May 28 at Dodger Stadium (Div. I at 10 a.m., Open Division at 1 p.m.).
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.