High School Sports

High school softball: City playoff results and championship schedule

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Times staff
CITY SOFTBALL

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Wednesday

Garfield 15, Port of Los Angeles 5

Gardena 9, Franklin 1

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Wednesday

Santee 11, Canoga Park 4

Mendez 11, Triumph 10

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Wednesday

Camino Nuevo 6, East Valley 5

Maywood CES 7, Roybal 0

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday at Birmingham

Division IV: #5 Camino Nuevo vs. #3 Maywood CES, 3 p.m. (on JV field)

Division III: #2 Mendez vs. #1 Santee, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday at Cal State Northridge

Division II: #13 Garfield vs. #3 Gardena, 9 a.m.

Division I: #6 Chavez vs. #5 Legacy, 12 p.m.

Open Division: #7 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #1 El Camino Real, 3 p.m.

