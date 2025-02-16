Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: City Section playoff pairings for boys’ and girls’ divisions

By Los Angeles Times staff

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

BOYS

Wednesday at 7 p.m.

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals

#8 Fairfax at #1 Chatsworth

#5 Venice vs. #4 Palisades (site TBA)

#6 Washington at #3 Cleveland

#7 Birmingham at #2 Westchester

DIVISION I

First round

Thursday at 4 p.m.

#16 Arleta at #1 Granada Hills

#9 Gardena at #8 King/Drew

#12 Rancho Dominguez at #5 Poly

#13 LACES at #4 San Pedro

#14 Narbonne at #3 Taft

#11 Hamilton at #6 Jordan

#10 Dorsey at #7 Grant

#15 Eagle Rock at #2 El Camino Real

DIVISION II

First round

Thursday at 4 p.m.

#16 Banning at #1 University

#9 Marquez at #8 Wilson

#12 North Hollywood at #5 South East

#13 Frankklin at #4 Crenshaw

#14 Kennedy at #3 Manual Arts

#11 Carson at #6 Garfield

#10 Sotomayor at #7 Marshall

#15 Verdugo Hills at #2 Bernstein

DIVISION III

First round

Thursday at 4 p.m.

#16 Chavez at #1 Math & Science College Prep

#9 Bell at #8 Reseda

#12 Bravo at #5 Northridge Academy

#13 Animo Robinson at #4 SOCES

#14 Los Angeles at #3 Fremont

#11 Lincoln at #6 RFK Community

#10 Van Nuys at #7 Animo Venice

#15 Monroe at #2 Roosevelt

DIVISION IV

First round

Thursday at 4 p.m.

#17 Locke at #16 Belmont

#20 Dymally at #13 Legacy

#18 Hawkins at #15 Maywood

#19 Port of LA at #14 Contreras

DIVISION V

First round

Thursday at 4 p.m.

#17 Orthopaedic at #16 Gertz-Ressler

#24 Alliance Health Services at #9 East Valley

#20 Collins Family at #13 Larchmont Charter

#21 East College Prep at #12 New West

#18 Sun Valley Magnet at #15 New Designs Watts

#23 TEACH Tech at #10 New Designs University Park

#19 Lakeview Charter at #14 WISH Academy

#22 Alliance Marine Innovation at #11 Animo Watts

Note: Divisions I-III quarterfinals Saturday at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Division IV-V second round Saturday at 7 p.m. at higher seeds, quarterfinals Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division semifinals Feb. 24 at 6 & 7:45 p.m. at Roybal; Divisions I-III semifinals Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions IV-V semifinals Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Division I-III finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at neutral sites; Division IV-V finals March 1 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division finals March 1 at 6 p.m. at Pasadena City College.

GIRLS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals

Thursday at 7 p.m.

#8 Granada Hills at #1 Hamilton

#5 Palisades at #4 El Camino Real

#6 Garfield at #3 Westchester

#7 King/Drew at #2 Birmingham

DIVISION I

First round

Wednesday at 4 p.m.

#16 Marshall at #1 Verdugo Hills

#9 Fairfax at #8 Franklin

#12 Taft at #5 Arleta

#13 University at #4 Kennedy

#14 Carson at #3 Washington

#11 Venice at #6 Cleveland

#10 Eagle Rock at #7 Legacy

#15 LACES at #2 Chatsworth

DIVISION II

First round

Wednesday at 4 p.m.

#16 Lincoln at #1 Banning

#9 Poly at #8 Fremont

#12 GALA at #5 Gardena

#13 Maywood CES at #4 Grant

#14 South East at #3 Van Nuys

#11 North Hollywood at #6 Marquez

#10 Wilson at #7 Bell

#15 Huntington Park at #2 San Fernando

DIVISION III

First round

Wednesday at 4 p.m.

#16 Math & Science College Prep at #1 Lakeview Charter

#9 Monroe at #8 Sylmar

#12 Santee at #5 University Prep Value

#13 Bravo at #4 New West

#14 South Gate at #3 Dorsey

#11 San Pedro at #6 Chavez

#10 Narbonne at #7 Reseda

#15 Foshay at #2 Harbor Teacher

DIVISION IV

First round

Wednesday at 4 p.m.

#17 Dymally at #16 Triumph Charter

#20 Horace Mann at #13 Diego Rivera

#18 Larchmont Charter at #15 West Adams

#19 Port of LA at #14 Angelou

DIVISION V

First round

Wednesday at 4 p.m.

#17 Stern at #16 Annenberg

#24 University Pathways Public Safety at #9 Rancho Dominguez

#20 WISH Academy at #13 Elizabeth

#21 Animo Watts at #12 Los Angeles

#18 Central City Value at #15 RFK Community

#23 Alliance Marine at #10 Camino Nuevo Dalzell

#19 University Pathways Medical at #14 Hollywood

#22 Sun Valley Magnet at #11 Torres

Note: Divisions I-III quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Division IV-V second round Friday at 7 p.m. at higher seeds, quarterfinals Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division semifinals Feb. 25 at 6 & 7:30 p.m. at Venice; Divisions I-III semifinals Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions IV-V semifinals Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Division IV-V finals Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-III finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at neutral sites; Open Division finals March 1 at 4 p.m. at Pasadena City College.

