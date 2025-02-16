High school basketball: City Section playoff pairings for boys’ and girls’ divisions

More to Read

Note: Divisions I-III quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Division IV-V second round Friday at 7 p.m. at higher seeds, quarterfinals Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division semifinals Feb. 25 at 6 & 7:30 p.m. at Venice; Divisions I-III semifinals Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions IV-V semifinals Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Division IV-V finals Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-III finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at neutral sites; Open Division finals March 1 at 4 p.m. at Pasadena City College.

#18 Central City Value at #15 RFK Community

#20 WISH Academy at #13 Elizabeth

#19 Port of LA at #14 Angelou

#13 Bravo at #4 New West

#12 Santee at #5 University Prep Value

Note: Divisions I-III quarterfinals Saturday at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Division IV-V second round Saturday at 7 p.m. at higher seeds, quarterfinals Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division semifinals Feb. 24 at 6 & 7:45 p.m. at Roybal; Divisions I-III semifinals Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions IV-V semifinals Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Division I-III finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at neutral sites; Division IV-V finals March 1 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division finals March 1 at 6 p.m. at Pasadena City College.

#19 Lakeview Charter at #14 WISH Academy

#23 TEACH Tech at #10 New Designs University Park

#18 Sun Valley Magnet at #15 New Designs Watts

#21 East College Prep at #12 New West

#19 Port of LA at #14 Contreras

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.