High school basketball: City Section playoff pairings for boys’ and girls’ divisions
-
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
BOYS
Wednesday at 7 p.m.
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals
#8 Fairfax at #1 Chatsworth
#5 Venice vs. #4 Palisades (site TBA)
#6 Washington at #3 Cleveland
#7 Birmingham at #2 Westchester
DIVISION I
First round
Thursday at 4 p.m.
#16 Arleta at #1 Granada Hills
#9 Gardena at #8 King/Drew
#12 Rancho Dominguez at #5 Poly
#13 LACES at #4 San Pedro
#14 Narbonne at #3 Taft
#11 Hamilton at #6 Jordan
#10 Dorsey at #7 Grant
#15 Eagle Rock at #2 El Camino Real
DIVISION II
First round
Thursday at 4 p.m.
#16 Banning at #1 University
#9 Marquez at #8 Wilson
#12 North Hollywood at #5 South East
#13 Frankklin at #4 Crenshaw
#14 Kennedy at #3 Manual Arts
#11 Carson at #6 Garfield
#10 Sotomayor at #7 Marshall
#15 Verdugo Hills at #2 Bernstein
DIVISION III
First round
Thursday at 4 p.m.
#16 Chavez at #1 Math & Science College Prep
#9 Bell at #8 Reseda
#12 Bravo at #5 Northridge Academy
#13 Animo Robinson at #4 SOCES
#14 Los Angeles at #3 Fremont
#11 Lincoln at #6 RFK Community
#10 Van Nuys at #7 Animo Venice
#15 Monroe at #2 Roosevelt
DIVISION IV
First round
Thursday at 4 p.m.
#17 Locke at #16 Belmont
#20 Dymally at #13 Legacy
#18 Hawkins at #15 Maywood
#19 Port of LA at #14 Contreras
DIVISION V
First round
Thursday at 4 p.m.
#17 Orthopaedic at #16 Gertz-Ressler
#24 Alliance Health Services at #9 East Valley
#20 Collins Family at #13 Larchmont Charter
#21 East College Prep at #12 New West
#18 Sun Valley Magnet at #15 New Designs Watts
#23 TEACH Tech at #10 New Designs University Park
#19 Lakeview Charter at #14 WISH Academy
#22 Alliance Marine Innovation at #11 Animo Watts
Note: Divisions I-III quarterfinals Saturday at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Division IV-V second round Saturday at 7 p.m. at higher seeds, quarterfinals Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division semifinals Feb. 24 at 6 & 7:45 p.m. at Roybal; Divisions I-III semifinals Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions IV-V semifinals Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Division I-III finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at neutral sites; Division IV-V finals March 1 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division finals March 1 at 6 p.m. at Pasadena City College.
GIRLS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals
Thursday at 7 p.m.
#8 Granada Hills at #1 Hamilton
#5 Palisades at #4 El Camino Real
#6 Garfield at #3 Westchester
#7 King/Drew at #2 Birmingham
DIVISION I
First round
Wednesday at 4 p.m.
#16 Marshall at #1 Verdugo Hills
#9 Fairfax at #8 Franklin
#12 Taft at #5 Arleta
#13 University at #4 Kennedy
#14 Carson at #3 Washington
#11 Venice at #6 Cleveland
#10 Eagle Rock at #7 Legacy
#15 LACES at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION II
First round
Wednesday at 4 p.m.
#16 Lincoln at #1 Banning
#9 Poly at #8 Fremont
#12 GALA at #5 Gardena
#13 Maywood CES at #4 Grant
#14 South East at #3 Van Nuys
#11 North Hollywood at #6 Marquez
#10 Wilson at #7 Bell
#15 Huntington Park at #2 San Fernando
DIVISION III
First round
Wednesday at 4 p.m.
#16 Math & Science College Prep at #1 Lakeview Charter
#9 Monroe at #8 Sylmar
#12 Santee at #5 University Prep Value
#13 Bravo at #4 New West
#14 South Gate at #3 Dorsey
#11 San Pedro at #6 Chavez
#10 Narbonne at #7 Reseda
#15 Foshay at #2 Harbor Teacher
DIVISION IV
First round
Wednesday at 4 p.m.
#17 Dymally at #16 Triumph Charter
#20 Horace Mann at #13 Diego Rivera
#18 Larchmont Charter at #15 West Adams
#19 Port of LA at #14 Angelou
DIVISION V
First round
Wednesday at 4 p.m.
#17 Stern at #16 Annenberg
#24 University Pathways Public Safety at #9 Rancho Dominguez
#20 WISH Academy at #13 Elizabeth
#21 Animo Watts at #12 Los Angeles
#18 Central City Value at #15 RFK Community
#23 Alliance Marine at #10 Camino Nuevo Dalzell
#19 University Pathways Medical at #14 Hollywood
#22 Sun Valley Magnet at #11 Torres
Note: Divisions I-III quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Division IV-V second round Friday at 7 p.m. at higher seeds, quarterfinals Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division semifinals Feb. 25 at 6 & 7:30 p.m. at Venice; Divisions I-III semifinals Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions IV-V semifinals Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Division IV-V finals Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-III finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at neutral sites; Open Division finals March 1 at 4 p.m. at Pasadena City College.
