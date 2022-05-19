Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

CITY BASEBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#9 Chatsworth at #1 Granada Hills

#5 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #4 Palisades

#11 Sun Valley Poly at #3 El Camino Real

#10 San Pedro at #2 Birmingham

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 North Hollywood at #1 Taft

#5 Narbonne at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#6 South East at #3 Garfield

#7 Venice at #2 Bell

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Eagle Rock 9, Van Nuys 4

Los Angeles Wilson 16, Franklin 6

Maywood CES 6, Harbor Teacher Prep 1

Legacy 14, Fremont 2

Semifinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

#9 Eagle Rock at #4 Los Angeles Wilson

#3 Maywood CES at #2 Legacy

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

#4 Marquez at #1 King/Drew

#3 North Valley Military at #2 Mendez

NOTES: Semifinals (Div. I), Tuesday, doubleheader at USC; semifinals (Open Division), Wednesday, doubleheader at USC. Championships, May 27 at Birmingham (Div. III at 3 p.m., Div. II at 6 p.m.) and May 28 at Dodger Stadium (Div. I at 10 a.m., Open Division at 1 p.m.).

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement