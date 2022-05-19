High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#9 Chatsworth at #1 Granada Hills
#5 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #4 Palisades
#11 Sun Valley Poly at #3 El Camino Real
#10 San Pedro at #2 Birmingham
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 North Hollywood at #1 Taft
#5 Narbonne at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#6 South East at #3 Garfield
#7 Venice at #2 Bell
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Eagle Rock 9, Van Nuys 4
Los Angeles Wilson 16, Franklin 6
Maywood CES 6, Harbor Teacher Prep 1
Legacy 14, Fremont 2
Semifinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
#9 Eagle Rock at #4 Los Angeles Wilson
#3 Maywood CES at #2 Legacy
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
#4 Marquez at #1 King/Drew
#3 North Valley Military at #2 Mendez
NOTES: Semifinals (Div. I), Tuesday, doubleheader at USC; semifinals (Open Division), Wednesday, doubleheader at USC. Championships, May 27 at Birmingham (Div. III at 3 p.m., Div. II at 6 p.m.) and May 28 at Dodger Stadium (Div. I at 10 a.m., Open Division at 1 p.m.).
