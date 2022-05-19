High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Semifinals (Div. I), Tuesday, doubleheader at USC; semifinals (Open Division), Wednesday, doubleheader at USC. Championships, May 27 at Birmingham (Div. III at 3 p.m., Div. II at 6 p.m.) and May 28 at Dodger Stadium (Div. I at 10 a.m., Open Division at 1 p.m.).

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.

