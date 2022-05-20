Sherman Oaks Notre Dame basketball team picks up two transfers from Oak Hill Academy

Mission League basketball, expected to be loaded with talent next season, is about to get even stronger.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is the apparent destination for Duke-bound Caleb Foster and Houston-bound Mercy Miller, both transfers from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va. Notre Dame coach Matt Sargeant confirmed on Friday that they have been accepted and are officially enrolled.

Foster is 6 feet 3, Miller 6-4. Miller is a junior and the son of Percy Miller, known as rapper Master P. Foster is a pass-first point guard and Miller a top shooter. Their families are moving to Southern California. Miller has two brothers — Hercy plays for Xavier and Romeo used to play at Mar Vista Windward High and USC.

Notre Dame returns Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer. Foster and Miller join top players at Harvard-Westlake and Sierra Canyon, including Bronny James, giving the Mission League three of the best four teams in Southern California next season.

“They just showed up one day [in March] unannounced on campus,” Sargeant said. “They explained they had done the prep school thing and were looking for a regular high school experience and wanted to come to California. Academics was the prime mover. Having Dusty obviously helps, playing in the Mission League helps and Sierra Canyon joining helps.”

Oak Hill’s legendary coach, Steve Smith, is retiring at the end of this school year. Sargeant coached Memphis Grizzlies star Ziaire Williams for three years at Notre Dame before he transferred to Sierra Canyon for his senior year.

Notre Dame has a tough schedule of nonleague games that will include trips to Las Vegas and Arizona and an appearance in the Damien Classic.

Sierra Canyon was one of the most followed teams in the nation even before LeBron James’ son, Bronny, joined the program. He’ll be a senior this coming season. Harvard-Westlake lost in the Southern Section Open Division championship game to Corona Centennial and returns most of its top players.