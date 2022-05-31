Advertisement
High School Sports

JSerra, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to play in Division 1 final rematch

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame will get a rematch with JSerra on Thursday in the Southern California Division I regional semifinals.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
The Southern California Division I baseball regionals are going just as expected, setting up two outstanding semifinals Thursday.

JSerra will play host to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in a rematch of the Southern Section Division 1 final won by JSerra. The other semifinal will have Villa Park playing at Huntington Beach.

The results from Tuesday:

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Chatsworth 2: Four Notre Dame pitchers held the City Section Open Division champions to two hits. Leadoff hitter Anthony Reveles was a spark for the Knights, scoring twice.

JSerra 5, Granite Hills 2: Trent Caraway had three hits for the Lions.

Huntington Beach 5, La Costa Canyon 1: Ben Jacobs struck out six and allowed one run in six innings. Trent Grindlinger had two hits and two RBIs.

Villa Park 6, Stockdale 2: Jack Burke had a home run and contributed four RBIs to lead the Spartans. Geoff McArthur added two hits and two RBIs. Brandon Luu struck out nine in five innings.

Etiwanda 6, Maranatha 1: Yahir Ramirez threw 6 1/3 innings of shutout relief for the Eagles in a Division II opener and will host Birmingham on Thursday. Freshman Brady Ebel hit a home run and finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Birmingham 8, Righetti 4: The Patriots used a five-run seventh to break open the game. Dominick Cervantes had a home run and five RBIs.

Moreno Valley 3, Garfield 1: The City Section Division I champions were beaten in their Division III opener.

Tesoro 1, Mission Bay 0: Coleton Dahl threw the shutout, giving up two hits while striking out eight.

Oaks Christian 6, San Diego Parker 5: Jaden Onaca hit two home runs for the Lions in a Division III opener.

Softball

Oaks Christian 6, San Marcos 0: Micaela Kastor threw a no-hitter and hit two home runs for Oaks Christian.

Camarillo 4, El Camino Real 3: The Scorpions won to advance to play No. 1-seeded Eastvale Roosevelt on Thursday.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

