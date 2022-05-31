JSerra, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to play in Division 1 final rematch

The Southern California Division I baseball regionals are going just as expected, setting up two outstanding semifinals Thursday.

JSerra will play host to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in a rematch of the Southern Section Division 1 final won by JSerra. The other semifinal will have Villa Park playing at Huntington Beach.

The results from Tuesday:

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Chatsworth 2: Four Notre Dame pitchers held the City Section Open Division champions to two hits. Leadoff hitter Anthony Reveles was a spark for the Knights, scoring twice.

JSerra 5, Granite Hills 2: Trent Caraway had three hits for the Lions.

Huntington Beach 5, La Costa Canyon 1: Ben Jacobs struck out six and allowed one run in six innings. Trent Grindlinger had two hits and two RBIs.

Villa Park 6, Stockdale 2: Jack Burke had a home run and contributed four RBIs to lead the Spartans. Geoff McArthur added two hits and two RBIs. Brandon Luu struck out nine in five innings.

Etiwanda 6, Maranatha 1: Yahir Ramirez threw 6 1/3 innings of shutout relief for the Eagles in a Division II opener and will host Birmingham on Thursday. Freshman Brady Ebel hit a home run and finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Birmingham 8, Righetti 4: The Patriots used a five-run seventh to break open the game. Dominick Cervantes had a home run and five RBIs.

Moreno Valley 3, Garfield 1: The City Section Division I champions were beaten in their Division III opener.

Tesoro 1, Mission Bay 0: Coleton Dahl threw the shutout, giving up two hits while striking out eight.

Oaks Christian 6, San Diego Parker 5: Jaden Onaca hit two home runs for the Lions in a Division III opener.

Softball

Oaks Christian 6, San Marcos 0: Micaela Kastor threw a no-hitter and hit two home runs for Oaks Christian.

Camarillo 4, El Camino Real 3: The Scorpions won to advance to play No. 1-seeded Eastvale Roosevelt on Thursday.

