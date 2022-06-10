The Times’ All-Star softball team for 2022
Pitcher, Sydney Somerndike, Villa Park, Sr.: The Arizona commit was 14-1 with 179 strikeouts and 20 walks. She had a 38-4 record the last two years and 660 career strikeouts.
Pitcher, Micaela Kastor, Oaks Christian, Sr.: The Notre Dame commit led the Lions to a 34-1 record and a Division I regional championship.
Catcher, Alexia Lopez, Eastvale Roosevelt, Sr.: The Cal State Fullerton commit helped her team win the Southern Section Division 1 championship.
Utility, Natalie Gleason, Capistrano Valley Christian, Sr.: The Grand Canyon commit set an Orange County record with 20 home runs while hitting .711 and going 5-0 as a pitcher.
Infielder, Mya Perez, Norco, Jr.: The Arizona State commit batted .676 with 51 hits and 17 home runs.
Infielder, Ella Parker, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Jr.: The Oklahoma commit hit 11 home runs and was walked repeatedly in a sign of respect.
Infielder, Samantha Bland, Chino Hills, Jr.: The Nebraska commit batted .443 with 37 RBIs and eight home runs.
Infielder, Kiki Estrada, Orange Lutheran, Sr.: The Arkansas commit hit .500 with nine home runs for the Trinity League champions.
Outfielder, Kai Minor, Orange Lutheran, Fr.: What an impressive high school start for Minor, who used her speed to bat .532 with 50 hits and score 40 runs.
Outfielder, Abby Dayton, Norco, Sr.: The Utah commit batted .489 with 43 hits.
Outfielder, Regan Shockey, Chino Hills, Jr.: The Arizona commit batted .547 with 52 hits and 28 RBIs.
