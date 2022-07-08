Advertisement
With 12 football starters returning, Granada Hills Kennedy is excited

Running back-linebacker Gabriel Argott will be a key player for Granada Hills Kennedy.
By Eric Sondheimer
With 12 returning starters from an 8-3 football team, Granada Hills Kennedy High coach Troy Cassidy is excited that the Golden Cougars are going to be Valley Mission League title contenders. Better depth will be a strength.

Gor Abrahamian, a running back-receiver, and Gabriel Argott, a running back-linebacker, are the two most important Kennedy players. Both are three-year varsity players. Experience on the offensive line should help both make major contributions running the ball.

The versatile Steven Garcia is the fastest player on the team. The junior plays defensive back, receiver and returns kickoffs. Ronn Garcia is a two-year captain and three-year starter at center. Dylan Yribe is another two-year captain at offensive tackle and the strongest player on the team.

A newcomer to watch is receiver Alonzo Fuentes, a junior who was the junior varsity MVP last year. Brandon McGraw will take over at quarterback.

Also on the team is John Williamson, who played football, basketball, volleyball and golf as a sophomore. Someone needs to give him a sporting goods gift certificate for all the shoes he needs.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

