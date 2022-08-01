Prep football: Top receivers want to earn respect in 2022

Receivers this high school football season have a tough act to follow. The list of recent graduates who went on to successful college careers and became NFL draft picks keeps growing, from Michael Pitts to Amon-Ra St. Brown to Drake London.

Who will separate himself this season? Will it be USC commit Makai Lemon of Los Alamitos? He caught 15 touchdowns last season.

Tiger Bachmeier of Murrieta Valley is a Stanford commit and also top pole vaulter. That kind of athleticism makes him a great target and he’ll have his brother, Bear, throwing him passes.

UCLA commit Grant Gray of Norco with TD vs. Mater Dei. pic.twitter.com/VeEqUCjP6I — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 9, 2022

Grant Gray of Norco, a UCLA commit, runs great patterns, has terrific hands and has tremendous versatility. He’s also a top baseball player.

Long Beach Millikan has Warren transfer Jordan Anderson and returnee Ryan Pellum, both juniors heavily recruited by colleges.

The Mikey Matthews. Human highlight reel. Mission Viejo. Catches everything. pic.twitter.com/vIe4HkwSYX — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 9, 2022

Junior Aaron Butler of Calabasas is a USC commit. Carlos Hernandez of Monrovia is committed to Washington State and catches passes in large numbers. Junior Jason Robinson of Long Beach Poly is a USC commit.

Peyton Waters of Birmingham. Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/Ft3RMmXDSE — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 9, 2022

The City Section has a strong trio of top receivers in Jaden Rattay of Lincoln, Hector Ceballos of Franklin and Peyton Waters of Birmingham. Ceballos set a City Section record by making 27 receptions in a single game.

Mission Viejo has one of the best receiving duos in Mikey Matthews and Jackson Holman. Delano Franklin of Bishop Amat made 38 catches as a junior.

Ajani Smith of Golden Valley and Eli Aragon of Oxnard are poised for big seasons. Josiah Phillips of Sierra Canyon didn’t play last season while focusing on basketball. He’s back and full of potential. Corona Centennial has senior Malachi Riley and sophomore sensation Cory Butler. Warren’s Jordan Ross will be a big-play target.

Chase Farrell of Oaks Christian has speed and good hands. Jack Ressler of Santa Ana Mater Dei could be the top target for quarterback Elijah Brown.

Tight ends also will be making an impact, led by San Pedro’s Nick Fernandez and Santa Margarita’s Niko Lopez.