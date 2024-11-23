High school football top performers in the Southland

Jamari Ladd of Narbonne High rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns in win over Birmingham.

A look at the top performers from high school football playoff games across the Southland on Friday night.

RUSHING

• Noah Penunuri, Rio Hondo Prep: Rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns in win over West Torrance.

• Dylan Franklin, San Pedro: Rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns in win over Carson.

• Deshonne Redeaux, Oaks Christian: Scored five touchdowns and rushed for 238 yards in overtime loss to Murrieta Valley.

• Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley: Rushed for 144 yards in win over Oaks Christian.

• Jamari Ladd, Narbonne: Rushed for 136 yards and scored two touchdowns in win over Birmingham.

• Sean Morris, Loyola: Rushed for 194 yards and one touchdown in loss to Simi Valley.

PASSING

Since Bear Bachmeier returned at quarterback, Murrieta Valley is 5-0 and has scored 57, 56, 49, 49 and 55 points. The offensive coordinator, Alex Rosenblum, must think he is playing a video game with so many options. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 23, 2024

• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: Passed for 244 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 89 yards and three touchdowns in win over La Serna.

• Bear Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley: Completed 17 of 21 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 89 yards and three touchdowns in overtime defeat of Oaks Christian.

• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: Passed for 182 yards and ran for one touchdown in win over Orange Lutheran.

• John Sanders, St. Francis: Passed for 366 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Murrieta Mesa.

• Mack Cooper, Long Beach Wilson: Passed for 231 yards and three touchdowns in win over Great Oak.

RECEIVING

• Mason Maddox, St. Francis: Caught six passes for 109 yards and one touchdown against Murrieta Mesa.

• Tim Johnson, Glendora: Had 10 receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns in win over Dana Hills.

DEFENSE

• Jahmir Torres, King/Drew: Made an interception, had a fumble recovery and rushed for 135 yards in win over Granada Hills Kennedy.

• Chinedu Onyeagoro, King/Drew: Had two sacks in win over Granada Hills Kennedy.

Penn State commit Daryus Dixson with the PICK-SIX 😳👋



No. 1 Mater Dei leads No. 12 Centennial 36-7 heading into the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/1cHvEv5tY9 — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) November 23, 2024

• Daryus Dixson, Mater Dei: Returned interception for touchdown in win over Corona Centennial.

• Scott Taylor, Loyola: Had an interception, scored one touchdown on a run in loss to Simi Valley.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Dylan Moreno, San Pedro: Made field goals from 36 and 38 yards, including the game-tying kick to send it into overtime, in win over Carson.

• CJ Wallace, St. John Bosco: Made field goals from 30 and 41 yards in win over Orange Lutheran.

• Kaimana Tufaga, La Serna: Returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown in win over Summit.

