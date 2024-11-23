High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football playoff games across the Southland on Friday night.
RUSHING
• Noah Penunuri, Rio Hondo Prep: Rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns in win over West Torrance.
• Dylan Franklin, San Pedro: Rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns in win over Carson.
• Deshonne Redeaux, Oaks Christian: Scored five touchdowns and rushed for 238 yards in overtime loss to Murrieta Valley.
• Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley: Rushed for 144 yards in win over Oaks Christian.
• Jamari Ladd, Narbonne: Rushed for 136 yards and scored two touchdowns in win over Birmingham.
• Sean Morris, Loyola: Rushed for 194 yards and one touchdown in loss to Simi Valley.
PASSING
• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: Passed for 244 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 89 yards and three touchdowns in win over La Serna.
• Bear Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley: Completed 17 of 21 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 89 yards and three touchdowns in overtime defeat of Oaks Christian.
• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: Passed for 182 yards and ran for one touchdown in win over Orange Lutheran.
• John Sanders, St. Francis: Passed for 366 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Murrieta Mesa.
• Mack Cooper, Long Beach Wilson: Passed for 231 yards and three touchdowns in win over Great Oak.
RECEIVING
• Mason Maddox, St. Francis: Caught six passes for 109 yards and one touchdown against Murrieta Mesa.
• Tim Johnson, Glendora: Had 10 receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns in win over Dana Hills.
DEFENSE
• Jahmir Torres, King/Drew: Made an interception, had a fumble recovery and rushed for 135 yards in win over Granada Hills Kennedy.
• Chinedu Onyeagoro, King/Drew: Had two sacks in win over Granada Hills Kennedy.
• Daryus Dixson, Mater Dei: Returned interception for touchdown in win over Corona Centennial.
• Scott Taylor, Loyola: Had an interception, scored one touchdown on a run in loss to Simi Valley.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Dylan Moreno, San Pedro: Made field goals from 36 and 38 yards, including the game-tying kick to send it into overtime, in win over Carson.
• CJ Wallace, St. John Bosco: Made field goals from 30 and 41 yards in win over Orange Lutheran.
• Kaimana Tufaga, La Serna: Returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown in win over Summit.
