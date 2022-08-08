Sierra Canyon basketball adds another son of an NBA player
There will be no shortage of star power on the court and in the stands for Sierra Canyon High boys’ basketball games this coming season after the latest transfer, 6-foot-8 Ashton Hardaway, the son of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, enrolled at the Chatsworth campus, according to a school spokesperson.
Hardaway played for Duncanville (Texas) last season. He’s expected to be one of four sons of NBA players on the team, joining Bronny and Bryce James and Justin Pippen.
A club team of mostly Sierra Canyon players is leaving this week to play exhibition games in London, Paris and Rome that will be televised on ESPN networks. Hardaway, a senior, is expected to be part of the team.
Sierra Canyon is joining the Mission League this coming season. The Mission League, which also includes Harvard-Westlake and Sherman Oaks Dame, will have three of the top 10 teams in Southern California, if not the state.
