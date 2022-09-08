Downey Warren vs. Gardena Serra among top Southland games this week

Here’s a look at this week’s top high school football games:

Friday

Downey Warren (2-0) at Gardena Serra (1-2), 7 p.m. — Serra knows exactly what Warren intends to do — pass the football behind quarterback Nico Iamaleava. But containing the Tennessee-bound Iamaleava isn’t easy, and he’s also capable of taking off and running. Serra does have one of the best groups of defensive backs anywhere and possesses an effective rushing attack. The pick: Serra.

San Clemente (3-0) vs. Corona del Mar (3-0) at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m. — This battle of Orange County public schools will help decide which one deserves to be considered a Division 2 title contender. Blake Allen has been running the ball successfully for San Clemente. Corona del Mar has combined a strong defense with solid play at quarterback from David Rasor, who has completed 76% of his passes. The pick: Corona del Mar.