Downey Warren vs. Gardena Serra among top Southland games this week
Here’s a look at this week’s top high school football games:
Friday
Downey Warren (2-0) at Gardena Serra (1-2), 7 p.m. — Serra knows exactly what Warren intends to do — pass the football behind quarterback Nico Iamaleava. But containing the Tennessee-bound Iamaleava isn’t easy, and he’s also capable of taking off and running. Serra does have one of the best groups of defensive backs anywhere and possesses an effective rushing attack. The pick: Serra.
San Clemente (3-0) vs. Corona del Mar (3-0) at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m. — This battle of Orange County public schools will help decide which one deserves to be considered a Division 2 title contender. Blake Allen has been running the ball successfully for San Clemente. Corona del Mar has combined a strong defense with solid play at quarterback from David Rasor, who has completed 76% of his passes. The pick: Corona del Mar.
Prep football: Week 3 schedule for Southland high schools
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.