High school sports participation drops 4% nationally in first survey since 2018-19

High school football athletes play in a game.
High school football participation levels are continuing to decline nationally, according to a new survey.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
The first national participation survey in three years for high school sports showed a decline of 4% across the country with football participation levels also declining, according to the National Federation of State High School Assns.

The last participation survey was conducted in 2018-19. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, seasons were disrupted and the surveys halted. In this latest survey for 2020-21, there were 7,618,054 participants in high school sports, down from 7,937,491 in 2018-19.

Boys 11-man football declined 3% from 1,006,013 to 973,792. There was an increase for 6-, 8- or 9-player football.

Among the top 10 boys sports, golf was the only sport to increase in participation by 4%. Golf also increased among girls.

Soccer moved past basketball to No. 3 in popularity among girls behind only track and field and volleyball.

Texas has the most participants with 846,161. California is No. 2 at 762,823 despite a drop of more than 60,000 students from three years ago.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

