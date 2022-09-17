Prep football: Saturday’s scores
Saturday’s results
SOUTHERN SECTION
CAMINO REAL LEAGUE
Bishop Montgomery 41, Bosco Tech 7
MANZANITA LEAGUE
Silver Valley 38, Webb 7
NONLEAGUE
Capistrano Valley Christian 48, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 7
Charter Oak 55, South Hills 7
Inglewood 21, Lawndale 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Campbell Hall 19, San Diego Parker 13
St. John Bosco 34, Kahuku (Hawaii) 7
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Cate 34, Leadership Military 28
Coast Union 36, Santa Clarita Christian 14
Cuyama Valley 40, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 14
Southlands Christian 68, La Verne Lutheran 7
Windward 26, Laguna Blanca 18
INTERSECTIONAL
CSDR 62, Indianapolis Indiana School for the Deaf 18
Santa Rosa Academy 40, California City 6
Thacher 46, Mojave 26
