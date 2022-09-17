Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep football: Saturday’s scores

By Times staff
Saturday’s results

SOUTHERN SECTION

CAMINO REAL LEAGUE

Bishop Montgomery 41, Bosco Tech 7

MANZANITA LEAGUE

Silver Valley 38, Webb 7

NONLEAGUE

Capistrano Valley Christian 48, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 7

Charter Oak 55, South Hills 7

Inglewood 21, Lawndale 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Campbell Hall 19, San Diego Parker 13

St. John Bosco 34, Kahuku (Hawaii) 7

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Cate 34, Leadership Military 28

Coast Union 36, Santa Clarita Christian 14

Cuyama Valley 40, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 14

Southlands Christian 68, La Verne Lutheran 7

Windward 26, Laguna Blanca 18

INTERSECTIONAL

CSDR 62, Indianapolis Indiana School for the Deaf 18

Santa Rosa Academy 40, California City 6

Thacher 46, Mojave 26

