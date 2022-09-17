Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura sets meet record at Woodbridge Classic
There must be something in the water or around the hills in Ventura County, because the area keeps producing top cross-country runners. The latest is sophomore Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura.
While Friday night is usually reserved for high school football, top cross-country runners were at the Great Park in Irvine competing in the Woodbridge Classic.
Engelhardt put on a show, setting a meet record for girls with a time of 15:42.6 in the sweeps race. Another Ventura County athlete, Payton Godsey of Oaks Christian, wasn’t far behind, finishing second in 15:51.9.
In the varsity rated boys’ race, KC Barber of Westlake set a school record and finished fourth in 14:31.9.
On Thursday night, Beverly Hills’ Danielle Hollander had the fastest girls’ time of 16:54.2. Nicholas Weinerth had the second-fastest boys’ time at 14:50.2.
