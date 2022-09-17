Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura sets meet record at Woodbridge Classic

Sophomore Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura set a meet record at the Woodbridge Classic.
(Dylan Stewart / PrepCalTrack.com)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

There must be something in the water or around the hills in Ventura County, because the area keeps producing top cross-country runners. The latest is sophomore Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura.

While Friday night is usually reserved for high school football, top cross-country runners were at the Great Park in Irvine competing in the Woodbridge Classic.

Engelhardt put on a show, setting a meet record for girls with a time of 15:42.6 in the sweeps race. Another Ventura County athlete, Payton Godsey of Oaks Christian, wasn’t far behind, finishing second in 15:51.9.

Advertisement

In the varsity rated boys’ race, KC Barber of Westlake set a school record and finished fourth in 14:31.9.

On Thursday night, Beverly Hills’ Danielle Hollander had the fastest girls’ time of 16:54.2. Nicholas Weinerth had the second-fastest boys’ time at 14:50.2.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement