This week’s top high school football games in the Southland

A look at three of the top high school football games in the Southland this week:

THURSDAY

Los Alamitos (5-2) vs. Huntington Beach Edison (7-0) at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.: The Sunset League title is on the line. Los Alamitos will try to use its speed and the power running of Damian Henderson to knock off an unbeaten Edison team that owns wins over Orange Lutheran and San Clemente. The pick: Los Alamitos.

FRIDAY

West Hills Chaminade (7-0) at La Puente Bishop Amat (5-2), 7 p.m.: Chaminade can play itself into the Division 1 playoffs by sweeping Mission League foes Bishop Amat, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon and Gardena Serra. It’s a tough challenge, but the Eagles have been relying on outstanding line play on offense and defense. Opponents winning at Bishop Amat doesn’t happen often. The Lancers hope linebacker Stacy Bey and receiver Delano Franklin can use their speed to be disruptors. The pick: Chaminade.

Bellflower (7-1) at Norwalk (7-0), 7 p.m.: It’s a battle of two teams that use the double-wing offense to decide the Mid-Cities League title. Michael Mueller of Norwalk has rushed for 1,074 yards. Trey Pinkney of Bellflower has gained 1,049 yards. The pick: Norwalk.