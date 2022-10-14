How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday
A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared. Results from Friday unless otherwise noted.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game
1. MATER DEI (8-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 48-16 | at Santa Margarita, Friday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-1) def. JSerra, 31-0 | vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1) def. Vista Murrieta, 42-7 | vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday
4. LOS ALAMITOS (6-2) def. Edison, 52-27 (Thursday) vs. Huntington Beach (at Veterans Stadium), Friday
5. LONG BEACH POLY (8-0) def. Cabrillo, 49-0 | at Compton, Friday
6. MISSION VIEJO (7-1) def. San Clemente, 49-14 | vs. Tesoro, Friday
7. EDISON (7-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 52-27 (Thursday) vs. Fountain Valley Friday
8. CHAMINADE (8-0) def. Bishop Amat, 36-29 | vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday
9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-2) lost to Mater Dei, 48-16 | at St. John Bosco, Friday
10. GARDENA SERRA (4-4) def. Sierra Canyon, 35-21 | at Alemany, Friday
11. SANTA MARGARITA (5-2) def. Servite, 56-14 | vs. Mater Dei (at Saddleback College), Friday
12. JSERRA (3-5) lost to St. John Bosco, 31-0 | vs. Servite, Friday
13. BISHOP AMAT (5-3) lost to Chaminade, 36-29 | vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday
14. INGLEWOOD (8-0) def. Leuzinger, 41-6 | vs. Beverly Hills (at El Camino College), Friday
15. WARREN (5-1) vs. Downey, late | at La Mirada, Friday
16. YORBA LINDA (8-0) def. Villa Park, 31-13 | vs. Foothill, Friday
17. OAK HILLS (8-0) def. Serrano, 37-14 | at Apple Valley, Friday
18. CYPRESS (8-0) def. La Palma Kennedy, 56-17 (Thursday) vs. Placentia Valencia (at Western), Thursday
19. APPLE VALLEY (7-1) def. Hesperia, 37-7 | vs. Oak Hills, Friday
20. OXNARD PACIFICA (6-2) lost to Rio Mesa, 20-7 | vs. Oxnard, Friday
21. NORCO (6-2) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 32-27 | at Chaparral, Friday
22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-2) def. Chino Hills, 42-0 (Thursday) vs. Damien, Friday
23. CAJON (7-1) def. Yucaipa, 20-3 | at Beaumont, Thursday
24. WEST RANCH (9-0) def. Golden Valley, 35-7 | vs. Castaic (at Valencia), Friday
25. OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-2) def. Westlake, 52-7 | at Simi Valley, Friday
