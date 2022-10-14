How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

24. WEST RANCH (9-0) def. Golden Valley, 35-7 | vs. Castaic (at Valencia), Friday

20. OXNARD PACIFICA (6-2) lost to Rio Mesa, 20-7 | vs. Oxnard, Friday

18. CYPRESS (8-0) def. La Palma Kennedy, 56-17 (Thursday) vs. Placentia Valencia (at Western), Thursday

15. WARREN (5-1) vs. Downey, late | at La Mirada, Friday

14. INGLEWOOD (8-0) def. Leuzinger, 41-6 | vs. Beverly Hills (at El Camino College), Friday

13. BISHOP AMAT (5-3) lost to Chaminade, 36-29 | vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

12. JSERRA (3-5) lost to St. John Bosco, 31-0 | vs. Servite, Friday

11. SANTA MARGARITA (5-2) def. Servite, 56-14 | vs. Mater Dei (at Saddleback College), Friday

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-2) lost to Mater Dei, 48-16 | at St. John Bosco, Friday

7. EDISON (7-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 52-27 (Thursday) vs. Fountain Valley Friday

4. LOS ALAMITOS (6-2) def. Edison, 52-27 (Thursday) vs. Huntington Beach (at Veterans Stadium), Friday

A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared. Results from Friday unless otherwise noted.

Chaminade’s Ryan Abughazaleh breaks into the clear for a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown. against Bishop Amat on Friday night.

